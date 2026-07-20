The Sardar Patel Police Library located at the district Police Lines in Jagadhri is gradually emerging as a centre of learning and discipline for youths preparing for competitive examinations and higher studies.

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Students studying at the library are benefiting from a peaceful and disciplined atmosphere that encourages learning and self-development.

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The facility has become particularly useful for youths preparing for various competitive examinations as well as those who are eager to expand their knowledge and personality. The environment of the library motivates students to stay focused on their studies and cultivate a habit of regular reading.

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“The initiative is part of the broader vision of the Haryana Police to strengthen community engagement through educational support. The success of the library is credited to the inspiration of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, the guidance of Inspector General of Police Pankaj Nain and the leadership of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal. Their collective efforts have helped the library grow into an important academic resource for young students living in the Police Lines and nearby areas,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Pradeep, in-charge of the Sardar Patel Police Library.

The library was inaugurated on August 15, 2024, by the then Director General of Police Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor. At the time of its inauguration, the then Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia had expressed hope that the library would become a centre for satisfying the thirst for knowledge among students and youth. That vision is gradually turning into reality as an increasing number of students are making use of the facility.

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The library houses a wide range of books that are particularly useful for competitive examinations. These include study material related to government recruitment tests, literature and historical references as well as books aimed at improving communication skills and general awareness. The facility also provides access to online study material through computers and projectors, allowing students to benefit from digital learning resources in addition to traditional books.

The impact of the library has already started becoming visible. After the inauguration, several students, who regularly studied at this library, have successfully cleared the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted by the state governments.

Some of these candidates not only qualified the examination but also secured impressive marks, reflecting the role the library has played in their preparation. Harshit Walia cleared NEET-2025 with All India Rank of 14429 and got admission in MBBS. Similarly, Sahil Kumar was selected for Group-D job, the exam of which was held by Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Some of the students named Kamal, Pushpinder, Aryan, Naveen, Shruti, Neha and Diksha said that they were using the facility of the library here regularly. “The disciplined environment and the availability of quality study material help us remain motivated,” said Kamal, who is preparing for a job with Haryana Police.

Kamal further said that all students coming here have ambitious goals for their careers. “While some aim to pursue higher education and become professors, others are preparing for civil services examinations,” added Kamal.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman said that the library was not only helping students academically but was also shaping their personality.

“Exposure to literature, history and general knowledge books broadens the outlook of the young readers. In addition, the quiet environment encourages concentration and self-discipline, qualities that are essential for success in competitive examinations,” said Chamkaur Singh.

According to Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, the library was providing a focused study environment that was helping young aspirants work towards a brighter future.

He said that the police department was planning to further expand the scope of the library in the coming years. He said that efforts would be made to provide additional online learning facilities for students living within the police campus and in nearby areas.

“We are considering linking the library with professional coaching institutes so that students preparing for major competitive examinations such as NEET and IIT-JEE can access online classes and expert guidance,” said SP Kamaldeep Goyal adding that such facilities would greatly benefit students who might not have the means to travel to big cities for coaching.

The SP also praised the dedication of the library staff who manage the facility. He said that their commitment to maintaining the library and assisting students at all hours reflects the spirit of public service within the police department.

“The library staff is working with full dedication and responsibility to meet the expectations of the students. Their efforts are helping transform the idea of community policing into a practical reality,” he added.