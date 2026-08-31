Haryana’s sex ratio at birth drops to 900 girls per 1,000 boys in 2026

The sex ratio at birth (SRB) in Haryana has dropped to 900 girls per 1,000 boys in 2026, up to June, from 923 recorded in 2025.

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This was revealed by Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Chaudhry while responding to an unstarred question raised by Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala.

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Surjewala had sought district-wise data on the sex ratio at birth in the state for each year since 2019, along with details of the measures being taken to improve SRB.

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According to official data, SRB was 923 in 2019, 922 in 2020, 914 in 2021, 917 in 2022, 916 in 2023, and 910 in 2024. The figure recorded in 2026 is thus lower than in 2025, but the overall trend shows improvement compared with some of the earlier years.

To improve SRB, the minister informed the House that strict enforcement and legal action had been taken under the applicable provisions of the PCPNDT Act and MTP Act. Under these provisions, 1,422 FIRs have been registered during the period under consideration.

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All districts are also undertaking various awareness-generation activities, including rallies, nukkad nataks, Beti Janamotsav programmes, signature campaigns, plantation drives, health campaigns, mobile van campaigns, and the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign, to promote the value of the girl child.

The district administration, Kaithal, has also launched the ‘Pyari Beti Newsletter’ to highlight achievements and success stories relating to the girl child.

The department has planned a five-day film festival aimed at creating awareness among adolescents, particularly girls, and sensitising them to various social issues.

A state-level Mahila Sarpanch Shivir/Sammelan under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) programme is also to be organised to sensitise women panches and sarpanches, encourage their active participation in addressing the declining sex ratio at birth in Haryana, and create awareness about the importance of improving SRB.

Responding to a query regarding the posts of chairperson and six members of Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) lying vacant, the minister clarified that the post of chairperson had been filled. An advertisement for filling the posts of members was issued on February 7, but it was cancelled due to the low number of applicants and subsequently published again. The recruitment process is currently underway.

The official website of Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is currently being operated through the website of Women and Child Development Department, Haryana. The commission’s grievance-redressal mechanism is also available.

In response to another query by Mulana MLA Pooja Chaudhary regarding fire safety audits of government buildings, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel stated that fire safety audits of judicial complexes had already been completed. Audits of mini-secretariats, SDM offices, hospitals, and tehsil offices across the state are currently under way.

The department is also conducting fire safety audits of the remaining government buildings, which are targeted for completion during the financial year 2026-27.

The minister also furnished a detailed list of vehicles and equipment that had been pressed into service. In addition, the state government is procuring 12 Aerial Ladder Platforms (ALPs) and four Turntable Ladders (TTLs) of varying heights, ranging from 42 metres to 104 metres, for deployment at various locations across the state.

In yet another unstarred question raised by MLA Pooja Chaudhary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana submitted a statement on the table of the House regarding registrations under the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

According to the statement, 11,07,011 farmers were registered under the MFMB portal during Kharif 2025, while 10,80,099 farmers registered for the Rabi 2025-26 season. Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), 3,57,596 farmers were registered for Kharif 2025 and 3,24,947 for Rabi 2025-26 in the state.

The minister also furnished district-wise and season-wise data on the number of farmers registered under the MFMB and PMFBY schemes.