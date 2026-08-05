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Home / Haryana / Haryana's sex ratio at birth falls to 900 in first half of current year

Haryana's sex ratio at birth falls to 900 in first half of current year

Karnal tops with 945, Charkhi Dadri lowest at 829

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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According to provisional data, 2,30,068 births were registered across the state till June 30, including 1,21,072 male and 1,08,996 female births. File
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Haryana's sex ratio at birth (SRB) has declined by 23 points during the first six months of 2026, falling to 900 girls per 1,000 boys from 923 in 2025, raising concerns over the state's efforts to improve the gender balance at birth.

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The latest figures, based on Civil Registration System data up to June 30, show that 11 of the state's 22 districts recorded an SRB below the state average, while an equal number registered a ratio above it.

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Karnal recorded the highest SRB at 945, followed by Palwal (930) and Faridabad (920). Nuh recorded 918, Fatehabad 917, Bhiwani 915, Sirsa and Sonepat 904 each, Kaithal and Panchkula 903 each, and Kurukshetra 901.

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Charkhi Dadri recorded the lowest SRB at 829, followed by Mahendragarh (869), Gurugram and Jhajjar (871 each), and Jind (878). Hisar and Yamunanagar recorded 895 each, Rewari 891, Ambala 884 and Panipat 880.

Rohtak recorded an SRB of 891, with 5,132 female births against 5,762 male births out of a total of 10,894 births, placing the district below the state average.

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According to provisional data, 2,30,068 births were registered across the state till June 30, including 1,21,072 male and 1,08,996 female births, resulting in an overall SRB of 900.

GL Singhal, former Project Coordinator of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, said the SRB generally improved significantly during the second half of the year. Therefore, the actual picture would emerge only after the year's data was compiled.

"At this stage, it would not be appropriate to conclude that the SRB is on a declining trend," he added.

Dr Simmi Verma, Director (Health Services), did not respond to phone calls and messages.

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