Farmers in Sirsa district say they are ready to use drones to spray pesticides because it can lower costs, save water, and increase crop yield. However, this service is still not widely available at the field level.

Vimla Sinwar, Haryana’s first “Namo Drone Didi”, has been conducting awareness programmes in villages across Sirsa to explain the benefits of drone spraying. She said the technology can significantly cut the time, water and money spent on pesticide and fertiliser application.

“Drone spraying helps farmers save water and reduces unnecessary expenditure. It also has a positive impact on crop production,” Sinwar said while addressing the farmers on Tuesday.

According to her, most farmers are still using traditional methods such as manual pumps for spraying, which consume large quantities of water and chemicals and increase labour costs. These methods, she said, also affect soil health over time.

To address these issues, the Central Government launched the Namo Drone Didi scheme, under which women from self-help groups are trained to operate drones for agricultural purposes. The initiative aims at modernising farming while creating income opportunities for rural women.

Sinwar said it was a matter of pride for Sirsa and Haryana that she became the first Namo Drone Didi in the state. Under the scheme, the farmers can register on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal and avail drone spraying services at a fixed rate of Rs 150 per acre.

She said thousands of farmers have already completed registration and appealed to more farmers to come forward and take advantage of the scheme. According to her, drone spraying does not harm soil fertility, unlike older practices that often had negative long-term effects.

Despite growing awareness, the farmers say the actual availability of drone spraying services is still slow.

Local farmer Gurjeet Mann said the farmers in the region were hearing about drone spraying for a long time and were keen to adopt it, but the service was yet to reach many villages.

“The farmers are ready. They are waiting for the facility to come to their fields,” Mann said.

Gurjeet Mann says that earlier in foreign countries, spraying was done using helicopters or aircraft. But the spraying was not proper. Many times, instead of the required field, the spray would go to a nearby field, or it would spread in the wrong areas. If these machines were brought closer to the crop, they could damage the crop.

Now, pesticides are sprayed using drones, which is much more efficient. In foreign countries, advanced IoT (Internet of Things) technology is also being used. With this technology, drones automatically detect the exact area where the crop has a disease and spray pesticides only there.

Although this technology is not yet available in our country, the farmers are now ready to adopt drone spraying.

He compared drone adoption to crop residue management in Haryana, particularly in Sirsa, where incidents of stubble burning have reduced significantly over time.

“Earlier, farmers were hesitant to accept stubble management. Today, they have adopted it. Drone technology will also be accepted, but the rollout needs to begin properly,” he said. The farmers also pointed to procedural challenges, especially registration on online portals, which they say should be simplified to speed up adoption.

Agriculture officials say once drone services expand at the ground level, districts like Sirsa can see faster adoption of technology-driven farming practices, helping reduce input costs and improve sustainability.

For now, Sirsa’s farmers say their willingness is clear, but they are waiting for the technology to reach their fields.

Gurjeet Mann said the farmers were being asked to register on the "Meri Fasal Mera Byora" portal to use drone spraying services, but so far there is no option related to drone spraying available on the portal