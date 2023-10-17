Haryana's Sudesh gets Best Anganwari Worker Award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Sudesh Yadav, an Anganwari worker in Haryana, was awarded the Best Anganwari Worker Award at the launch of the Child Malnutrition Management Protocol programme held in New Delhi. Yadav was honoured for her dedication in maintaining a 100 per cent data accuracy in the Poshan Tracker app and effective organisation of various activities during the Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month). TNS

UHS VC Saxena among world's top scientists

Rohtak: Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Rohtak, has been bracketed among the top 2 per cent scientists in the world in the Elsevier-Stanford list for the year 2022. As per the official statement issued by the university here today, he has bagged the top global honours in the field of clinical medicine. TNS

Rohtak MP attends cultural event in Rewari

Rewari: A cultural and religious programme, organised at Shyam Colony in Kosli town here, was attended by Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav and former state Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma. Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said helping the underprivileged was an act of virtue. TNS

Retired MDU teacher bags international icon award

Rohtak: Sumedha Dhani, a retired faculty member of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), has been conferred with the International Icon Award-2023 by the Kiteskraft Productions LLP. She is an alumnus of Panjab University and has worked on social issues.