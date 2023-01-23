Haryana's tableau to give message of Bhagavad Gita

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

This Republic Day, Haryana’s tableau will be a special one as the spectators from all over the county and world will get a glimpse of Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna.

For the second time in a row, Defence Ministry’s expert committee of distinguished persons has selected Haryana’s tableau for the Republic Day celebrations. The theme of this year’s tableau will be International Geeta Mahotsav. Director-General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Amit Agrawal, said every year the states, UTs and ministries present their tableau themes.