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Home / Haryana / Haryana’s Tauru erupts in celebration as its former Uber driver wins Asian Games medal

Haryana’s Tauru erupts in celebration as its former Uber driver wins Asian Games medal

Salman Khan, paired with Satnam Singh, won bronze in the Men's Double Sculls rowing event at the 20th Asian Games; originally from Amethi, Khan spent his childhood in Tauru

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Tauru (Nuh), Updated At : 10:03 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Rower Salman Khan.
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A small town in Nuh district is celebrating one of its own. Tauru erupted in joy on Wednesday as Salman Khan, once an Uber driver on its streets, stood on the podium at the Asian Games in Japan with a bronze medal around his neck.

Khan, paired with Satnam Singh, won bronze in the Men's Double Sculls rowing event at the 20th Asian Games, finishing in around 6 minutes 13 seconds behind gold-winning China and silver-winning Uzbekistan, ahead of contenders from Iran, Japan and other nations.

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Originally from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, Khan spent his childhood in Tauru, where his father worked in truck bodywork. After his father's sudden death in 2016, the family moved back to their hometown, and Khan, the eldest of six siblings, relocated to Delhi to support them, driving cabs through the day and evening.

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In 2018, a friend persuaded him to attempt Army recruitment despite an earlier failed attempt at the written exam, citing his height and build as an advantage.

He cleared the entry this time, and a coach later picked him for rowing through the sports quota — a discipline he had never tried before.

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"We had only hoped the Army would bring steady income for our family. We never imagined his sport would change our fate like this," said Adnan one of Khan's brothers

Congratulations have poured in from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Rowing Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, with locals planning a grand welcome for Khan on his return.

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