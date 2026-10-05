Haryana’s untapped Buddhist heritage seeks tourism boost

Haryana possesses a remarkably rich but overlooked legacy of Buddhist heritage. While states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh command international Buddhist tourism, heritage in Haryana remains scattered among private entities, government-licenced collectors, state museums, and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) circles. Experts argue that a dedicated governmental push could transform this hidden treasure trove into a thriving tourism asset.

Uniquely among Indian states, Haryana harbours a dual confluence of Gandhara and Mathura schools of art. In the Eastern Shivalik belt, soft grey sandstone was extensively used to carve exquisite Buddha idols. At Adi Badri in Yamunanagar, numerous Buddha statues dating from the Kushan period up to the 12th century AD have been unearthed, many depicting Dharma Chakra Pravartana Mudra. About 50 artefacts, including idols of Buddha, torana (gateway) pieces, and monastery pillar designs, have been found across various conservation sites at Adi Badri. Independent researchers have also documented red sandstone railings in nearby Sandhya village. Furthermore, the Chandigarh Government Museum and Art Gallery houses an extraordinary collection of black granite Gandhara art.

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Under the western heritage, the artistic influence transitions into the Mathura school, characterised by vibrant red sandstone antiquities. Abhimanyupura village (historically Amin) in Kurukshetra district has yielded crucial remains of stupa railings, while the Swami Omanand Archaeological Museum at Gurukul Jhajjar preserves a series of Buddhist artefacts and distinct Buddha heads. Recognised as the largest archaeological museum in Haryana, it was founded in 1960 by Swami Omanand Saraswati. Additional discoveries include a Buddha head from Sangi village, now preserved within the Jhajjar museum. Acharya Virjanand Devkarni, director and custodian of the museum, noted that for decades their organisation has diligently collected these antiquities, and it is now up to the government to promote them at global level.

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Further west, stupa railing pillars from Khokrakot (Rohtak) and two massive stone bowls donated by Emperor Kanishka roughly 2,000 years ago in the memory of his parents have been recovered. These artefacts are now kept at the History Department of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Agroha has terracotta pieces bearing Greek traits alongside distinct Buddha faces.

The roots of this profound heritage date back nearly 2,300 years to rule of Emperor Ashoka, when the region was part of the ancient Kuru Kingdom. Monolithic pillar edicts and stupas introduced Buddhism to the landscape, with major historical sites identified in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Agroha (Hisar), and Topra Kalan (Yamunanagar).

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According to independent research scholar Dr Satyadeep Neil Gauri, founder of The Maitreya Trust, historical analysis indicates that the original Topra pillar capital featured four lions with a Dharma Chakra, mirroring the iconic Sarnath capital.

Additionally, ancient Sugh — now in Yamunanagar district (celebrated as a city of terracottas) — brought to light rare ‘vanar sena’ (monkey face) artefacts tied to the Ramayana narrative, marking them among the oldest narrative elements linked to the epic in India.

Despite boasting such monumental history — from ancient Mauryan edicts to Kushan-era sculptures — Haryana’s Buddhist trail awaits focused state patronage. Dr Ranbir Singh Shastri, former Deputy Director of the Archaeology and Museum Department, emphasised that an online portal should be launched to digitally link all artefacts held by private organisations and government museums, ensuring visitors can seamlessly explore every detail without missing out.

To unlock this potential, heritage expert Sidhartha Gauri recommends developing a structured ‘Haryana Buddhist Museums Circuit’ that systematically connects these scattered treasures.

The Northern Shivalik trail links Yamunanagar (Adi Badri) and Chandigarh to showcase the region’s grey sandstone Gandhara heritage and open-air ASI museum artefacts.

The Central Kuru-Mauryan trail connects historical sites like Topra Kalan, Sugh, and Agroha to highlight Emperor Ashoka’s edicts, ancient pillar capitals, and rare terracotta discoveries. The Western Mathura art trail integrates Rohtak (Khokrakot), Sangi, the Jhajjar Museum, and Abhimanyupura (Amin) to feature red sandstone sculptures, stupa railings, and Kanishka-era artefacts.

Gauri said implementing this unified tourism framework, alongside digital museum archiving and public-private coordination, would position Haryana prominently on the global Buddhist pilgrimage and tourism map.