The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has set a new benchmark in 2026, breaking the record for trap cases registered in a single year over the past 10 years. As of October 21, 2026, the Vigilance Bureau had registered 171 trap cases, the highest number recorded in any single year since 2016. The previous record of 170 trap cases, registered in 2022, has also been surpassed this year.

Dr A.S. Chawla, Chief of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, has issued a stern warning to corrupt officers and employees, stating that those who refuse to perform legitimate public work without taking bribes, deliberately make people run from one office to another, and misuse their official positions to harass citizens should dispel any misconception that they are beyond the reach of the law.

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“Such corrupt officers and employees are on ACB’s radar. Strict action will be taken against those who harass the public and demand bribes, and no one will be spared,” he said.

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According to Dr Chawla, the government has made the “Complaint-to-Action” process in corruption cases more effective and transparent. This has resulted in increased reporting and identification of corruption-related cases.

“The rise in trap operations not only reflects the government’s proactive monitoring, improved grievance-redressal mechanism, effective reforms, and strong political and administrative will to combat corruption, but also signifies growing public confidence in the fight against corruption,” he said.

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191 criminal cases registered in 9 months

From January 1 to September 30, the Bureau registered a total of 191 criminal cases against various officers, employees and private individuals. Of these, 155 were trap cases in which a total of 172 accused were caught red-handed while accepting bribes. Those apprehended included 16 gazetted officers, 131 non-gazetted employees and 25 private individuals.

Cases were registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further action was taken as per the prescribed procedure.

Departmental action recommended against 94 employees

During 2026, the Bureau registered 88 new inquiries up to September 30. Meanwhile, according to figures available as of September 15, a total of 61 inquiries had been completed.

Based on 16 of these completed inquiries, departmental action was recommended against 74 gazetted officers and 20 non-gazetted employees. Additionally, in 10 inquiries, recommendations were made to register criminal cases against seven gazetted officers, 16 non-gazetted employees and 40 private individuals.

These figures demonstrate that the Bureau is not only taking action in bribery cases but is also consistently investigating corruption-related complaints and irregularities and recommending further action wherever required, said Dr Chawla.

26 accused sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in 21 cases

From January 1 to September 30, a total of 26 accused, including 23 officers or employees and three private individuals, were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in 21 criminal cases registered by the Bureau.

The convicted officers and employees included five from the Electricity Department, six from the Police Department, one from the Urban Local Bodies Department, two from the Irrigation Department, two from the Education Department, two from the Excise and Taxation Department, two from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, one from the Skill Development Department, one from Haryana Warehousing and one from the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Dr Chawla stated that the Haryana ACB was committed to ensuring transparency, accountability and integrity within the government machinery.