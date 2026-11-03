Haryanvi Fashion Show at Ratnavali fest showcases state’s rich cultural heritage

The Haryanvi Fashion Show, organised as part of Kurukshetra University’s state-level Ratnavali Festival on its second day, presented a vibrant display of the state’s traditional attire, blending cultural heritage with contemporary fashion.

Director, Youth and Cultural Affairs, Vivek Chawla, said that the fashion show offered a comprehensive glimpse into Haryana’s cultural heritage, with more than 50 students representing their respective institutions in traditional costumes.

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Registrar Virender Pal said that the university’s objective was to connect young people with Haryana’s rich cultural traditions. Director, Public Relations, Maha Singh Poonia, informed the audience that the fashion show was introduced at Ratnavali five years ago. The initiative has contributed to the growing popularity of traditional Haryanvi attire across the state, encouraging its production and sale while creating employment opportunities for hundreds of young men and women.

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Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma, informed that students from more than 15 institutions across Haryana participated in the show, with over 50 students showcasing the rich diversity of Haryanvi folk costumes on the ramp. The fashion show featured traditional attire for both men and women, including ghagra, dhoti-kurta, chundri, vayal, daman, khayar, dupatta, kurti, gaati, turban, ghaghri, saunpli and dukaniya, among other traditional garments. The presentation highlighted the distinctive designs and cultural significance of Haryana’s traditional clothing.

Meanwhile, the festival has emerged as a vibrant platform for student entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, with 42 stalls showcasing a diverse range of products, culinary ventures, handicrafts and technology-driven initiatives.

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KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said that Ratnavali goes beyond cultural performances by providing students with a platform to showcase their talent, explore business ideas and gain practical experience in entrepreneurship and innovation while celebrating Haryana’s rich cultural heritage.

Director, Youth and Cultural Affairs, Vivek Chawla, said that students were creating, displaying and selling their products, thereby gaining first-hand experience in understanding consumer preferences, presenting their work and developing confidence in their business ideas. These 42 student ventures highlight how students can channel their artistic interests into potential business opportunities.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma, informed that the festival also features innovative start-ups developed by students of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Kurukshetra University.

Team Black Pearl has showcased its Formula racing car, reflecting the team’s engineering expertise and technological innovation. Hamsetu, founded by Sohan and Mohan, operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model, providing solutions to raw material plants, manufacturing industries and emerging start-ups.

Vimanshala, an indigenous drone technology start-up, focuses on promoting Made-in-India products and offers drone training and instructor support.

Another Haryana-based initiative, eWastify 5, is working in the field of electronic waste management by collecting discarded electronic equipment, repairing faulty devices and making refurbished products available at affordable prices.