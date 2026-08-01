Haryanvi folk arts boost SIR-2026 awareness drive

The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls has been completed across Haryana, with the digitisation of enumeration forms now finished. To ensure the success of the first phase, the district administration adopted an extensive awareness campaign, using multiple modes of communication to reach voters.

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Among the most effective awareness tools, particularly in rural areas, were Haryana's traditional ‘Ragini’ performances and ‘Nukkad Nataks’ (street plays), which helped spread information about the SIR exercise.

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Organised under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the performances encouraged eligible citizens to verify their electoral details and submit enumeration forms for updating the voter rolls.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, along with SVEEP Nodal Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiyahad, prepared a comprehensive action plan to conduct awareness activities in villages, urban areas, educational institutions and community gatherings. A series of daily programmes, including school competitions, cultural performances, folk songs and street plays, was organised to ensure every eligible voter received accurate information about the electoral roll revision process.

“The objective was to ensure that every eligible voter was aware of the SIR process. Apart from digital outreach, folk performances helped us reach the grassroots and maximise public participation. Community participation is essential for maintaining accurate electoral rolls,” said Dr Sharma.

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“We designed a comprehensive awareness strategy that combined educational activities, cultural programmes and grassroots outreach. ‘Ragini’ and ‘Nukkad Natak’ were among the communication tools that helped citizens understand the importance of the SIR while motivating them to actively participate in the process,” said Rahul Raiya, ADC and SIR nodal officer. He added that an on-air radio talk programme was also conducted to spread awareness among the general public.

The district had 1,225,661 registered voters, of whom 211,171 did not return their enumeration forms, accounting for 17.23 per cent of the electorate. According to officials, of these 211,171 voters, 53,511 had died, 46,640 were untraceable, 95,344 had permanently shifted to another location, and 12,948 were registered more than once.

The drama troupe of the District Information, Public Relations and Languages Department (DIPR), Karnal, played a key role in the campaign. Through lively Haryanvi ‘Ragini’ performances and engaging ‘Nukkad Nataks’, the artists explained the significance of the SIR exercise and encouraged citizens to submit their enumeration forms to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Satywan Mahiwal said that, on the directions of the DC and ADC, teams were deployed to stage street plays across the district.

“Our artists ensured that information about the SIR reached people in an easy-to-understand and memorable way,” he said.

The artists also informed residents about the revised SIR timeline, including the extension of the deadline for submitting enumeration forms from July 14 to July 24, 2026, the publication of the draft electoral roll on July 31, 2026, the subsequent period for filing claims and objections, and the publication of the final electoral roll on October 3, 2026.

According to officials, the awareness campaign received an enthusiastic response from students, teachers, women and rural residents. Artists, including drama inspector Sumer Pal, Gulab Singh, Hemant Sharma, Sandeep Saini and Ajay, effectively communicated the objectives and schedule of SIR-2026 while motivating citizens to actively participate in the electoral roll revision process.

In addition to activities in educational institutions, awareness programmes were organised in villages across the district. Mahila Chaupals, interactions with BLOs and village-level outreach initiatives helped residents understand the importance of maintaining accurate and updated electoral rolls. Citizens were urged to cooperate by submitting their completed enumeration forms within the stipulated timeframe.

“Folk art connects instantly with people because it speaks their language and reflects their culture. Through ‘Ragini’ and ‘Nukkad Natak’, we were able to explain the SIR process in a simple and engaging manner, urging citizens to verify and update their voter details,” said Sumer Chand, drama inspector.