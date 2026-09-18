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Home / Haryana / Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya's car fired at; police suspect extortion bid

Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya's car fired at; police suspect extortion bid

The Range Rover car was parked at Kharkiya's farmhouse on the outskirts of Kharak village located on the Bhiwani-Delhi highway when the incident took place

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 12:24 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Haryanavi singer and actor Diler Kharakiya. Image credit/Facebook@Diler Kharkiya
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In yet another incident pointing to the growing menace of gangsters in Haryana, Haryanavi singer and actor Diler Kharakiya's Range Rover car parked at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Kharak village on the Bhiwani-Delhi highway was fired at by an unknown assailant on Thursday night.

Kharkhiya was not at the farmhouse at the time of the firing.

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The police have registered a case and started an investigation as it seemed to be an incident of an attempt of extortion by a criminal gang. Diler is famous Haryanvi singer Rajender Kharakiya's son. He, too, has released his Haryanavi songs and acted in the music videos.

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According to the police, a motorcycle-borne youth arrived outside Kharkiya’s house around 10.30 pm and fired a single shot at the parked car. The bullet hit the vehicle.

The firing has also brought into focus the alleged activities of gangster Anil Pandit, who is currently operating his network from the US. Further details are awaited.

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