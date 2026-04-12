Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma and his family 'receive' death threats

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has made a startling revelation, claiming he is being hunted by unknown miscreants who have issued death threats to him and his family.

Advertisement

The singer, who recently found himself at the centre of a heated controversy following a performance at DAV College in Dehradun, alleged that he is under constant surveillance by gangsters.

Advertisement

Dehradun incident and on-stage outburst

Advertisement

The controversy began during a live show on April 11 at the PG DAV College fest. Witnesses reported that Sharma used explicit language and hurled abuses from the stage. Addressing the crowd, the singer challenged his stalkers, saying, “A gangster came to kill me. I told him, I am doing a program in Dehradun, if you have the guts, then come here. Leave Haryana and come here, set a time.”

The outburst took place in the presence of high-profile guests, including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had earlier shared the stage with the singer.

Advertisement

It was only after Dhami and Khanpur MLA Umesh Sharma departed from the show, that the singer’s frustration reportedly boiled over in front of the students.

International threats and stalking claims

Following the backlash and trolling on social media, Masoom Sharma released a video apology, explaining that his behaviour was a result of extreme mental pressure. He revealed that the harassment has extended beyond India.

“My brother living in America also received a threat. The miscreants told him that he must take an emergency ticket and return to India within 20 hours, or the consequences would be dire,” Sharma claimed.

The singer further alleged that the individual behind these threats is a resident of Haryana who has been “constantly trying to scare” him.

During his stay at a 5-star hotel in Dehradun, Sharma noted that a suspect remained seated in a car while three associates loitered around the premises, monitoring his moves.

Police action and rising trend of threats

Police took note of the stage outburst incident and issued a formal notice to the singer.

Sharma has been given 15 days to respond, failing which, legal action would be initiated. For his part, the singer intends to file a formal complaint with the Dehradun police on Monday, citing that he has CCTV footage of the suspects to provide as evidence.

This incident adds to a troubling trend of Haryanvi and Punjabi artists being targeted by organised networks.

Recently, singer and rapper Fazilpuria (Rahul Yadav) faced a life-threatening episode when his car was shot at in Gurugram, followed by extortion demands allegedly linked to gangs.

Similar patterns of stalking and ‘recce’ (surveillance) were seen in the tragic case of Sidhu Moosewala, highlighting a growing security crisis for performers in the region.