HAU alumnus Dr Sapna Langyan features among world’s top 2% scientists

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Dr Sapna Langyan, an alumna of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, has earned international recognition after being featured among the world’s top 2 per cent scientists in 2026.

Dr Langyan is currently serving as a senior scientist in biochemistry at the ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR), Pusa, New Delhi. Her recognition is associated with the prestigious list linked to Stanford University and Elsevier, which highlights researchers for their scientific contributions and research impact.

A native of Jhund Sarai village in Gurugram district, Dr Langyan is married into a family based in Hisar. Her academic association with HAU and subsequent career in scientific research have made the achievement a source of recognition for the university and the region.

Her accomplishment is also expected to inspire students and young researchers aspiring to build careers in agricultural science and research.