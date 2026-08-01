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Home / Haryana / HAU declares entrance exam results for UG, PG programmes

HAU declares entrance exam results for UG, PG programmes

Online counselling to begin on August 3; candidates can check results from August 2

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:23 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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University announces toppers across UG and PG programmes
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Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has declared the results of the entrance examinations conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

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The entrance examinations were held on July 12, July 19 and July 25.

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Sharing the information, Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj said Arnav Dhawan secured the first position with 95 marks, followed by Kulin with 93.5 marks and Pravesh with 92.5 marks in the B.Sc. (Honours) Agriculture four-year programme.

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In the B.Sc. (Honours) Agriculture 2+4-year programme, Nishchay Kumar topped with 88 marks, while Dushyant secured the second position with 87 marks and Sanskar Beniwal came third with 85 marks.

Among other programmes, Deepanshu topped the B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science four-year course with 88 marks, Vihaan Verma secured the highest marks in the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) four-year programme with 78.5 marks, Masoom topped the B.Sc. (Hons.) Physical Science four-year course with 71 marks, and Manvi secured the first position in the B.Sc. (Hons.) Life Science four-year programme with 91.5 marks.

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In the postgraduate programmes, Nikita Malik topped M.Sc. Agriculture with 90 marks, Prateek secured the first position in M.Tech. with 74 marks, Sonia Rani topped M.Sc. Community Science with 70 marks, Kamaljeet secured the highest marks in M.F.Sc. with 88 marks, Sweety topped PG Medical with 75 marks, Aman secured the first position in PG Non-Medical with 53 marks, Nitin Saharan topped PG Sociology with 84 marks, and Nikita secured the highest marks in PG Mathematics with 75 marks.

Registrar Dr Pawan Kumar said candidates can check their results from August 2 on the university’s admission portal, admissions.hau.ac.in, and the official website, hau.ac.in. He said online counselling will begin on August 3, and candidates can register on the admission portal and upload the required documents. The detailed schedule for the remaining admission process has also been uploaded to the university website, and applicants have been advised to visit the portal regularly for further updates.

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