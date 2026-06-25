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Home / Haryana / HAU mandates prior approval for media communications

HAU mandates prior approval for media communications

Directs staff to route all publicity through PRO

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:40 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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In an order that appears aimed at tightening control over the flow of information, the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, has directed all deans, directors, heads of departments, controlling officers and branch in-charges to obtain prior approval from the university authorities before sharing any university-related content with the media or on social media platforms.

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In an official communication issued on Thursday, the HAU Registrar instructed all such officials to route information relating to university activities through the Public Relations Office (PRO). The letter warned that any violation of the directions would invite action under the university's existing service and disciplinary rules.

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According to the communication, “Information, press notes, photographs, videos and other publicity material are not provided to the Public Relations Office in a timely manner, due to which the proper publicity and dissemination of activities is adversely affected.”

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The communication further stated that university-related information is at times shared publicly without authorisation. It said, “Information, orders, activities, photographs, videos and other material related to the university are at times circulated or shared on various social media platforms without the prior approval of the competent authority.”

The order said the directions would come into force with immediate effect to regulate information dissemination and media management. It further stated: “Prior approval of the competent authority shall be mandatory before disseminating or sharing any university-related information, news, orders, notifications, activities, achievements, press material, photographs, videos or any other information through print media, electronic media, web portals, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), WhatsApp, Telegram, radio, television or any other social media platform.”

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The university has also barred employees from creating or operating social media platforms associated with the institution without prior permission. “No officer or employee shall create or operate a personal YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram account, WhatsApp channel, Telegram channel or any other social media platform using the university’s name, logo, monogram or indicating association with the university without prior permission of the competent authority,” the order said.

It added that official information related to the university would be disseminated only through the university’s official website, authorised social media handles, or media approved by the Public Relations Office.

The university has directed all concerned officers to ensure compliance with the instructions and issue necessary directions to officials and employees working under them.

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