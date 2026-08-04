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Home / Haryana / HAU registers FIR after 5 years in Rs 6.37 crore solar greenhouse fraud case

HAU registers FIR after 5 years in Rs 6.37 crore solar greenhouse fraud case

The project began in December 2018 when HAU signed an agreement with Astron Sol Power Pvt Ltd for its commissioning

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:25 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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It took over five years for Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) to get a criminal case registered over an alleged financial fraud of Rs 6.37 crore in an integrated solar-based hi-tech greenhouse project for precision farming. The project was abandoned without completion.

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According to the FIR registered on May 31, on the basis of a complaint filed by SK Pahuja, Director of Research, HAU, the case was lodged following directions from the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hisar, under Section 156(3) of the CrPC. The FIR names Ms Astron Sol Power, its director Gaurav Singh and Dena Bank, and invokes Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The alleged fraud occurred in 2018-19.

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Sources said the university had submitted complaints to the Hisar police on April 20, 2021, June 22, 2021, August 3, 2021, September 3, 2021, September 22, 2021, October 4, 2021, July 4, 2023, July 19, 2023 and September 16, 2023. Police began an inquiry and called firm director Gaurav Singh, who recorded his statement with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on October 18, 2021. After police refused to act, calling it a civil matter, the university approached the court.

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The project began in December 2018 when HAU signed an agreement with Astron Sol Power Pvt Ltd for its commissioning. As per the agreement, payment was to be released through a Letter of Credit after successful completion of Phase-I and submission of the required completion certificate.

The FIR states that despite Phase-I not being completed and the university’s request to withhold payment, Dena Bank, now merged with Bank of Baroda, allegedly released Rs 6.37 crore to the company on July 29, 2019.The complainant alleged collusion between company representatives, bank officials and the concerned officer, resulting in the wrongful release of funds.

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Sources added that although the contractor submitted an e-way bill showing dispatch of equipment and machinery worth about Rs 4-5 crore, the corresponding consignment was never received by the university.

The Hisar police spokesperson said an investigation has been initiated and the department is awaiting complete records from the university.

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