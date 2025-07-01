DT
HAU students' stir continues, threaten campus shutdown

HAU students’ stir continues, threaten campus shutdown

Cong pledges to raise issue in Parl; students demand VC's ouster
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
Students and their supporters sitting on a dharna at the Gate No. 1 in HAU, Hisar, on Monday. Photo: Ashok Kundu
The student protest at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, entered its 21st day on Monday, with demonstrators refusing to back down until their demands are met. Despite appeals from the university administration to resume dialogue, students have issued an ultimatum to the government to respond by 4 pm on July 1.

Congress leader and AICC national secretary Prafulla Gudhade visited the protest site to express solidarity. “The Congress considers this a moral responsibility. We will raise this issue in Parliament and also bring it to the notice of Rahul Gandhi,” he told the students.

Students are demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and action against university officials allegedly involved in an attack on students on June 10. If no satisfactory response is received by tomorrow evening, students have warned they will shut all four university gates on July 2.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajbir Garg, Director of Research and chairperson of the Coordination Committee, said the Vice-Chancellor had no direct role in matters such as scholarships or LDV (Land Donation) seat allotments, which fall under various university bodies and the Academic Council.

“A government-constituted committee is already looking into the students’ issues, and several meetings have been held,” Dr Garg said.

He warned, however, that external elements might be influencing the movement.

“The university has invited the students for open dialogue. These matters can be resolved only through mutual discussion,” he added.

