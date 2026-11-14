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Home / Haryana / HAU unrest: Govt takes up administrative reforms, leaves key inquiry findings unaddressed

HAU unrest: Govt takes up administrative reforms, leaves key inquiry findings unaddressed

CM Saini recommends action against Hisar police investigating officer

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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HAU students during a protest on the university campus. FIle
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The Haryana Government has taken up five additional recommendations made by the Divisional Commissioner in his inquiry report into the student unrest and employee grievances at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), but remains silent on several key findings and recommendations, including those concerning the Vice-Chancellor and alleged institutional harassment of women scientists.

According to a government report, a copy of which is with ‘The Tribune’, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had, on June 9, sought a point-wise response from the university on five recommendations relating to the Central Online Grievances Redressal Portal (COGRP), file tracking system, promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), re-employment policy and appointments to the posts of Chief Security Officer and security guards.

The recommendations formed part of the inquiry report submitted by then Divisional Commissioner Ashok Garg on November 28 last year. The report comprised a 63-point remarks sheet on students' and employees' grievances, besides five additional recommendations concerning the university's functioning.

In its July 30 reply, the HAU informed the government that various committees had been constituted to address students' and employees' grievances. It added that an effort could be made to develop COGRP by incorporating the existing committees and grievance channels. Regarding the file tracking system, the university said the matter was under process, while claiming that a time-bound mechanism for CAS promotions was already in place.

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On the re-employment policy, the government had asked the university to follow the state's guidelines. However, the HAU maintained that it was a body corporate established under the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural Universities Act, 1970, and the Vice-Chancellor was empowered to re-employ employees up to the age of 63 years. Beyond that, contractual re-employment could be granted for a maximum period of two years.

The Chief Minister has also recommended departmental proceedings against Jasvir Singh, the investigation officer posted at the Civil Lines police station in Hisar, for allegedly failing to produce the challan within the stipulated period in FIR No. 179, registered on June 11 last year against assistant professor Radhe Shyam for allegedly assaulting protesting students.

However, the government has not made its stand clear on several major recommendations in the Commissioner's report. These include a detailed inquiry to fix accountability in the assault incident, in which the Vice-Chancellor was indicted on several counts.

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The Commissioner had also recommended an inquiry by an external agency into the alleged institutional harassment of scientist Divya Phogat, who died on October 24, 2024. Allegations raised by another woman scientist, Chhavi Sirohi, were also flagged.

Other recommendations included a departmental inquiry against a medical officer for alleged dereliction of duty, besides the implementation of an online transfer policy and a point-based self-assessment report system.

The government's silence on these key recommendations has raised questions over the follow-up action on the Commissioner's inquiry report.

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