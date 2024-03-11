HAU V-C urges farmers to adopt natural farming

Kurukshetra, March 10
Chaudhary Charan Singh Hisar Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj said farmers could play a vital role in reducing the ill-effects of chemicals-based agriculture by adopting natural farming.
He was addressing farmers at a Kisan Mela organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kurukshetra. Nearly 500 farmers attended the event.
Kamboj said: “The health of soil and humans is being constantly affected by the use of chemicals. Therefore, finding an alternative to chemical farming has become inevitable. Natural farming is the need of the hour.”
Director, Extension Education, Dr Balwan Singh said in natural farming, farmers initially witness lower yield but after proper training and adopting scientific methods, they can get rid of this problem as well.
