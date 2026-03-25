Haunted by 'ghost paddy scam', Haryana government tightens wheat procurement norms

In wake of alleged irregularities, including issue of fake gate passes, resulting in proxy and 'ghost' procurement of paddy across the state's grain markets, the state government is set to introduce major reforms in the wheat procurement process for the upcoming Rabi season to ensure transparency and accountability.

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Like previous seasons, farmers would have to register themselves on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal before heading to the grain markets. According to the proposed norms, only tractors or other grain-carrying vehicles bearing registration numbers on the front side would be permitted to enter the markets. A picture of the vehicles' number plates would be captured at the gate for the issuance of entry passes.

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An official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) said all grain-carrying vehicles must have their front number plates verified before the gate pass is issued, which would be generated between 6 am and 8 pm to ensure farmers bring their crop to the markets during the specified hours.

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Before the auction process, farmers will have to undergo biometric verification, said the official, adding that farmers must get verified in-person or nominate at least three individuals for verification to ensure transparency in crop sale and curb fake procurement.

For exit gate passes, transporters must ensure that the GPS is enabled on their devices or vehicles. Additionally, a proposal for geo-fencing (creating a virtual boundary to track vehicles entering and leaving) is in the works for verification of vehicles' location at the time of issuing passes.

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Officials said the new system was designed to be “robust and foolproof” to prevent malpractice. Training sessions for HSAMB officials and procurement inspectors on biometric verification are expected to be held across the state on Wednesday, they added.

“The new system will ensure transparency in procurement and hold officials accountable for irregularities. Digital monitoring will allow for quick closing of all loopholes,” said Mukesh Kumar, District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC).

During the last paddy procurement season, several instances of fake gate passes being issued were reported, which allegedly resulted in ‘proxy procurement’ of paddy in several districts. The term “proxy procurement” refers to grains from other states being purchased at cheaper rates to take advantage of the higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) and better payment mechanisms in Haryana. Investigations suggest that millers and middlemen imported paddy from Uttar Pradesh and used fake passes to show it as locally produced. In other cases, according to officials, despite no paddy arriving, crop procurement was reflected in records owing to use of fake passes. Six FIRs were registered in Karnal alone for such 'ghost procurement', in connection with which over 25 officials, arhtiyas and millers have been arrested or investigated.