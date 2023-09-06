Have taken steps to curb stray menace: Haryana

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 5

Haryana and Punjab have constituted district-level committees to deal with stray dog menace, in compliance with the directions by the Punjab and Haryana High Court less than six months back during the hearing of a

contempt case.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan’s Bench today, the states submitted that the committees had been constituted under the chairmanship of the District Municipal Commissioners.

They also undertook to file affidavits before the Bench after seeking information on dog-bite cases, sterilisation and vaccination. The pleas will now come up for hearing in the month of November.

The matter was initially brought to the court’s notice by Gurmukh Singh. In his petition against the Union Territory of Chandigarh, he had underscored the menace of street dogs in the city.

Taking up petitions alleging contempt of court for willful disobedience of directions issued in 2015 in the matter, Justice Sangwan made it clear that the stray dog population registered manifold increase despite a sterilisation programme launched by Chandigarh.

Expanding the scope of the matter, Justice Sangwan had asserted that “the order would apply ‘mutatis mutandi’ to the states of Punjab and Haryana, where at each district level, a committee will be constituted and the affidavit of all the municipal corporations/committees will be filed about the number of dog bites reported in their respective districts and action taken for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs”.