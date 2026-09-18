Several events, including hawan, cleanliness drives, rangoli displays and blood donation camps, were organised at various places across Rohtak district on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Former Haryana Labour and Employment Minister Krishan Murti Hooda, along with his supporters, performed a hawan and prayed for the Prime Minister’s long life. Senior BJP leader Dinesh Ghilod attended the programme as a special invitee.

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Praising PM Modi, Krishan Murti said the nation had witnessed all-round development during the past 12 years under his leadership. “PM Modi’s public life has been marked by achievements, and his 25-year political journey has remained exemplary. BJP workers are observing his birthday by lighting lamps at their homes on the lines of Diwali,” he added.

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Murti said the BJP had launched a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in connection with the birthday celebrations. “During the campaign, party workers will visit villages and households and undertake various service-oriented activities. Special blood donation camps will be organised, while freedom fighters will also be felicitated during the month-long programme,” he added.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, former minister Manish Grover, Mayor Ram Avtar Valmiki and ADC Narendra Kumar launched various health awareness-related activities at the Civil Hospital. They flagged off three Mobile Medical Units aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the community. The mobile units will help provide essential healthcare services at the grassroots level and further strengthen the reach of health services.

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Similarly, blood donation camps were organised at Bhagwatipur village and the local railway station to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. Voluntary blood donors participated enthusiastically in the camps. The camps aimed to strengthen the availability of blood for patients in need and raise awareness about voluntary blood donation.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ram Avtar Valmiki led a cleanliness drive at Labour Chowk as part of the Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations.

‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2026’ campaign organised

Karnal: On the birthday of PM Narendra Modi and the completion of 25 years of his public life, a series of programmes was organised in Karnal and Kaithal districts by authorities as well as BJP workers. The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) organised the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa 2026’ campaign in Ward No. 1, spreading the message of cleanliness, public participation and civic responsibility, while the Kaithal BJP organised a blood donation camp.

The campaign, being conducted from September 17 to October 17, aims to strengthen collective efforts towards building a clean, beautiful and developed society.

During the programme, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma and Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Ashok Kumar joined the cleanliness drive and emphasised the importance of public participation in maintaining a clean environment.

The Mayor highlighted that cleanliness is not merely a campaign but a collective responsibility of every citizen and a step towards building a healthy society. She urged residents to make cleanliness a regular part of their behaviour and lifestyle and to contribute actively towards keeping the city clean.

KMC Commissioner Sharma said the campaign conveyed a clear message that sustained public participation is essential to achieving the vision of a clean, beautiful and developed Karnal. She appealed to citizens to take a collective pledge to keep their surroundings clean and make cleanliness an integral part of everyday life.

Meanwhile, a free assistive-device distribution programme was organised at the Community Centre in Sector 7 of the city. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand attended the programme as the chief guest and distributed devices worth around Rs 35 lakh among persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

In Kaithal, a blood donation and health check-up camp was organised at the BJP district office, with the participation of the Health Department, the Naveen Jindal Foundation and the Red Cross Society. MLA Satpal Jamba, BJP district president Jyoti Saini, former minister Kamlesh Dhanda and former MLA Leela Ram, along with other party functionaries, attended the programme.

BJP leaders, including MLA Jagmohan Anand, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, district president Parveen Lather and others, lit diyas at Karna Tal during the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ kicks off

Yamunanagar: The MC’s month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, commemorating PM Modi’s birthday, kicked off with a special cleanliness drive on Thursday.

Mayor Suman Bahamani, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad and former minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar participated in the cleanliness drive at the Old Grain Market in Ward 2 of the MC. Along with Market Committee Jagadhri chairman Vipul Garg, Municipal Councillors Arun Kumar and Priyank Sharma, Chief Sanitation Inspectors Harjeet Singh and Vinod Beniwal, sanitation workers and local residents, they cleaned the grain market premises and surrounding areas.

During the drive, three chief sanitation inspectors, four sanitation inspectors, supervisors, inspectors and 60 sanitation workers cleared around four tonnes of garbage from the Old Grain Market and transported it to the Solid Waste Management Plant at Kail.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was not merely a programme but a pledge to fulfil a social responsibility.

“Public participation is crucial to building a clean and beautiful city. The MC is continuously working to improve the sanitation system, but every citizen must understand their responsibility in keeping the city clean,” the Mayor said.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said cleanliness should not be limited to campaigns and must become a part of daily life. He appealed to citizens to segregate wet and dry waste, dispose of garbage in designated areas and cooperate with the corporation in maintaining sanitation.