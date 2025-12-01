DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC admonishes postal dept for 'eye-wash' defence

HC admonishes postal dept for 'eye-wash' defence

Upholds direction to pay misappropriated savings with interest and compensation

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:06 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has admonished the postal authorities for taking an “eyewash” stand to evade responsibility in a case where an account holder was defrauded by a branch postmaster. The censure came as the Bench held that the postmaster’s subsequent death was no ground to deny the depositor’s claim.

Advertisement

The Bench also upheld Hisar Permanent Lok Adalat’s direction to the authorities concerned to reimburse Rs 19,900 with interest, besides compensation of Rs 21,000, to the account holder whose money was siphoned off through fake entries.

Advertisement

Dismissing the writ petition filed by the Union of India, Justice Suvir Sehgal held that the department stood vicariously liable for the acts committed by its own branch postmaster in the course of his duty, and could not evade responsibility merely because the official had died.

Advertisement

“It has been stated in an affidavit that the postmaster made some fake entries in the account of the respondent-account holder in complicity with his son. Embezzlement of the amount by him stands duly established and has been conceded by the petitioners in the affidavit. He was posted as the branch postmaster and committed misfeasance during the performance of his duty. The petitioners being his employers are vicariously liable to compensate the account holder,” the Bench asserted. 

The case arose when the account holder discovered that amount from his post office savings account had been “misappropriated” through fabricated entries in the passbook. The Lok Adalat, acting on his plea under the Legal Services Authorities Act, directed repayment of the amount with interest as well as compensation.

Advertisement

During the High Court proceedings, the department conceded that the postmaster embezzled government money from various small savings schemes to the tune of Rs 29,45,155. The Bench was also told that an FIR had also been registered in June 2019 against him and his son in the matter.

Justice Sehgal observed that that the inquiry officer’s findings clearly showed that the official was “acting hand in glove” with his son to defraud depositors and that such misconduct occurred while holding the position.

Rejecting the government’s argument that it could not be held liable because the employee had died and his son was not its employee, the Court held that such reasoning was untenable. Justice Sehgal observed that the account holder had trusted the branch postmaster and kept his passbook with him for safekeeping, but that “it did not authorize the government servant to misuse his official position.”

Deprecating the department’s stand, Justice Sehgal concluded that the attempt to deny relief to the depositor amounted to shirking statutory responsibility. Finding no merit in the challenge to the Lok Adalat’s award, the High Court dismissed the petition.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts