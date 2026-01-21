HC admonishes Public Service Commission for overreach in job recruitment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has admonished a Public Service Commission for exceeding its constitutional mandate and usurping the role of the appointing authority by embarking upon verification of experience certificates and adjudicating eligibility disputes. Holding such conduct to be “unbecoming of a constitutionally established authority”, the court cautioned that unchecked overreach by selecting bodies could undermine merit, fairness and public confidence in recruitment to public employment.

Advertisement

Allowing a writ petition challenging rejection of candidature for the post of Manager (Utility), Justice Harpreet Singh Brar held that a Public Service Commission, unless expressly empowered by statute, could not undertake character verification, antecedent inquiry, confirmation of credentials or adjudication of document validity — functions that fell squarely within the domain of the employer.

Advertisement

“This court comes to the irresistible conclusion that the commission is a constitutional authority with a limited mandate and its core function is to complete the selection process i.e., conduct examination, declare results and make recommendations,” Justice Brar ruled.

Advertisement

The petitioner before the court was seeking the quashing of impugned orders dated September 29, 2022, and January 4, 2023, whereby his candidature for the post of Manager (Utility) with Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) was rejected.

Justice Brar observed the impugned orders indicated that the candidature was rejected for the lack of relevant supporting documents to prove the genuineness of experience certificate pertaining to his term with a private firm. The bench added the commission embarked upon verification of the credentials in a “self-anointed capacity”.

Advertisement

The court added that the commission “cannot act as an adjudicatory authority on disputed questions of eligibility or experience by engaging in scrutiny and verification of experience certificate of the petitioner”.

Issuing a stern warning, Justice Brar observed: “If such a practice is allowed to continue unchecked, it will enable less meritorious candidates to steal a march over those who are higher in merit and deserve a fair consideration.”

The bench placed the controversy in a broader constitutional context, while highlighting the doctrine of institutional integrity. Observing that every constitutional authority must act within the confines of the purpose of its creation, Justice Brar asserted respecting functional boundaries was essential to avoid concentration of power and jurisdictional conflicts, and to maintain democratic accountability and public trust.

Admonishing the commission, Justice Brar held: “The conduct of the commission in depriving the petitioner of an opportunity of public employment by exceeding its mandate and disturbing administrative hierarchy is unbecoming of a constitutionally established authority.”

The court also took serious note of arbitrariness in selectively undertaking document verification. “As admitted in the affidavit, the commission does not generally engage in document verification. However, no reason has been provided as to why an exception has been carved out for recruitment to the post of Manager (Utility),” the bench asserted.

It added such “unjustified excesses may lead to the inference that additional and unwarranted intervention is being exercised with the intent or effect of favouring certain candidates over others”.

Such conduct, the court said, “strikes at the very heart of the principles of equality and fairness, as enshrined under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.” Justice Brar cautioned that negligence at this stage could not only cost a deserving candidate his livelihood but also “erode public faith in the institution”.

The court reiterated that “mere selection is not equivalent to appointment” and that appointment remained the exclusive prerogative of the employer. Any attempt by the Commission to assume the role of a “super-employer” was held to be ultra vires.

Allowing the petition, the high court directed the employer to consider the petitioner for appointment, noting that he had secured more marks than the last selected candidate and fulfilled the prescribed experience requirement.