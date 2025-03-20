HC allows IIM-Rohtak board meeting, puts decisions on hold

Acting on a petition filed by Rohtak-IIM Director Dr Dheeraj Sharma for quashing orders for conducting an inquiry against him and sending him on a long leave, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday allowed the scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors to proceed. The Bench, at the same time, made it clear that any decision taken would be kept in abeyance until the next hearing.

The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj came as the arguments on the petition remained inconclusive. Appearing before the Bench, Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain with Central Government counsel Shreyansi Verma sought more time to conclude arguments. He told the Bench that he was held up in following a “Full Bench” hearing. He was also to appear for the Full Court Reference.

“Noticing the contention and also taking into consideration that meeting of the Board of Governors is scheduled for today at 01:30 pm, let the meeting be held, however, the decision, if any, be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted, while fixing the matter for April 2.

The petitioner through senior advocate Chetan Mittal with counsel Vivek Singla contended that the respondents passed the impugned order March 5, “wherein an inquiry has been ordered on account of financial irregularities and also non-supply of Bachelors degree for the first term”

They contended that the impugned action stemmed from the complaints made by the dismissed employees, which were inquired into by the CAG in 2023 and closed by it. The orders were without jurisdiction. The ministry concerned ordered the inquiry against the petitioner in exercise of power under Section 10A of the Indian Institute of Management Act. It was incorporated and enforced with effect from August 16, 2023, while the inquiry was ordered for a prior period. “The settled law is that an amendment is prospective in nature unless it is specifically made retrospectively applicable,” it was added.