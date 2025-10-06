DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC: Argue from preparation, not AI

HC: Argue from preparation, not AI

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence may be the buzzword of the age, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court made it clear that arguing intelligence still matters more inside the courtroom, and AI’s use inside the courtroom could lead to “harsh order”.

Advertisement

Taking a firm view of advocates depending on mobile phones and online searches — including AI tools — to field judicial queries mid-hearing, Justice Sanjay Vashisth of the high court observed that such information “ought to have been collected in advance while preparing the case for arguments.”

Advertisement

“This court is concerned and bothered time and again by the respective members of the Bar using mobile phones during the course of hearing, just in front of the court,” Justice Vashisth asserted, adding that sometimes proceedings had to be stalled “awaiting the answer, which would come only after retrieving information from such mobile phone.”

Advertisement

The assertion came as Justice Vashisth referred to an earlier case where a lawyer’s phone was seized for similar conduct. “As informed by the court staff officials, the information was sent to the Executive of the High Court Bar Association for its circulation amongst the Bar members,” Justice Vashisth observed before directing the latest order’s circulation among the Bar members. The case will be taken up again on November 20.

The Bench has already made it clear that such a practice was wholly unacceptable. “Firstly, the use of a mobile phone while addressing the arguments in the court reflects a discourteous and unprofessional attitude, which cannot be condoned. Secondly, unlike iPads or laptops, which are considered professional tools integrated with the office setup and case files, mobile phones are not regarded as acceptable devices for use during arguments in court proceedings,” Justice Vashisth had added, while taking up another matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts