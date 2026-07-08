HC asks Devi Lal varsity to decide law professor’s regularisation plea in 3 months

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, to decide within three months the pending plea of a contractual Assistant Professor seeking the regularisation of his services.

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Justice Harpreet Singh Brar passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Dr Rakesh Kumar, who has been serving as a contractual Assistant Professor (Law) at the university since January 14, 2016.

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Kumar sought the regularisation of his services from the date of his appointment along with consequential benefits, including seniority, pay fixation and salary arrears. He claimed that he was appointed through an open selection process, possesses all UGC-prescribed qualifications, including an LLM, UGC-NET and a PhD, and has been performing teaching, examination and administrative duties similar to those of regular Assistant Professors for more than 10 years.

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The petition stated that despite submitting several representations and a legal notice seeking regularisation, the university had failed to take any decision on his request.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel confined the prayer to seeking a direction for the disposal of the pending legal notice. The Haryana Government raised no objection to the request.

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The High Court directed the competent authority of CDLU to consider the legal notice, grant the petitioner an opportunity of being heard, and pass a reasoned order within three months of receiving a certified copy of the judgment.

The court said the decision should be taken in the light of Supreme Court rulings on the regularisation of long-serving contractual employees. It added that if the petitioner is found entitled to the relief claimed, the university should grant the benefit without any further delay.