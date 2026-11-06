HC bars rejection of eligible candidates over curable defects in online applications

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Government to put in place a uniform recruitment policy to ensure that candidates who possessed the requisite eligibility on the prescribed cut-off date are not excluded from public employment merely because of defects in online application forms or uploaded documents, where such defects were curable.

The court also prescribed safeguards for future recruitments conducted by the State and its recruiting agencies, including a sufficiently long correction window after the closing date, verification of certificates through official databases wherever the prescribed details are furnished, and a minimum seven-day period for candidates to respond to provisional rejection notices issued at the document-scrutiny stage.

“The Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana shall frame a policy, within a period of three months, binding upon HPSC and HSSC in all future recruitments,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed.

The Bench also ruled that candidates possessing the requisite eligibility on the prescribed cut-off date could not be excluded from public employment merely because of defects in uploading supporting documents or filling online application forms, provided the eligibility claim was made in the application and the defect was curable. Such protection, however, would not extend to cases involving fraud or misrepresentation, or where a candidate failed to avail an effective opportunity to rectify the defect or did not approach the authorities promptly.

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Deciding 145 writ petitions together, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar drew a clear distinction between possessing eligibility and producing documentary proof of it. The prescribed eligibility was required to exist on the cut-off date and could not be relaxed, but a defect in documentary proof did not, by itself, extinguish a candidate’s candidature.

“The scrutiny of documents is intended to verify whether a candidate who has proved his merit in the examination does in fact possess the eligibility which he has claimed, and it is neither meant to be a digital competence assessment which tests the skill of a candidate in uploading documents on a portal, nor a sieve designed to reduce the number of claimants to a post,” Justice Brar observed.

The ruling by Justice Brar came in recruitment disputes involving the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). In the lead case, a candidate for Primary Teacher’s post in the Mewat cadre entered the particulars of his BC-B certificate correctly but uploaded an earlier certificate due to an error by a cyber cafe operator. He secured 72.2 marks against the BC-B cut-off of 70.30, but learnt of his exclusion only after the final result was declared on July 24.

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Justice Brar formulated a four-stage “Root of Eligibility Test” to determine whether a defect could be cured. It required examination of whether the candidate possessed the eligibility on the cut-off date, whether the claim was free from any legal bar, whether an effective opportunity to rectify the defect was provided, and finally, the consequence of the defect. The burden of establishing eligibility and the bona fides of the defect was on the candidates, while the recruiting agency was required to show that an effective opportunity to cure it was given.

Justice Brar also laid down the “Pending Application Rule”.

A candidate who made a complete application to the competent authority through the prescribed State channel on or before the cut-off date, and received the certificate later on that very application, would be treated as having held it on the cut-off date. This would also apply to experience and disability certificates, provided the delay was not attributable to the candidate.

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A bare affidavit or a general plea of a portal glitch would not suffice; the application must be established through official records.

On the issue of BC-A and BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer) certificates, Justice Brar held that the Cabinet decision dated May 18 could not be confined to recruitments conducted by HPSC. It would apply to similarly situated candidates in HPSC and HSSC recruitments governed by the Haryana Government notification dated July 16, 2024, who held the relevant financial year’s certificate issued under the earlier notification dated November 17, 2021, before the applicable cut-off date.

“A benefit which the State has chosen to confer cannot, consistently with Article 14 of the Constitution of India, be withheld from those who stand in the same position,” it said.

Justice Brar was critical regarding the exclusion of candidates whose eligibility was not in doubt merely because a document had been uploaded in the wrong field or in an illegible form.

Observing that many candidates depended on cyber cafes and faced the realities of the digital divide, the Bench said: “The digitisation of recruitment is, undoubtedly, a welcome step, since it simplifies the process and eases the burden upon the candidates and the recruiting agencies alike. However, digitization must be matched by the means to use it, and a process which is efficient for the agency but unforgiving for the candidate does not answer the constitutional promise of equality of opportunity.”

Justice Brar added it was incumbent upon the State to ensure that its recruitment portals were designed with the candidate in mind, the defects which such portals invariably generated were capable of being cured, and no candidate was denied consideration merely for want of the means to navigate them.

For future recruitments, Justice Brar directed the State and its recruiting agencies to provide a sufficiently long correction window after the closing date; issue provisional rejection notices identifying defects and allowing candidates at least seven days to respond; verify certificate details online through SARAL or the Family Information Data Repository wherever the relevant number is furnished; and ensure that application printouts list every uploaded document by title. Advertisements must also specify the relevant financial year, issuance deadline, and certificate format.

HPSC and HSSC must follow a uniform published policy, and misleading options such as “BC (Creamy Layer)” must not appear in application drop-down menus.

Directing reconsideration of each petitioner’s candidature under the test, the court ordered the authorities to pass reasoned orders within eight weeks. Eligible and meritorious petitioners are to be offered appointments against available vacancies, including posts kept on hold, with supernumerary posts to be created if necessary.

They would receive notional benefits, including seniority, from the date less-meritorious candidates in the relevant category were appointed, but monetary benefits only from the date of actual joining. Existing appointees continuously working in service are not to be removed.