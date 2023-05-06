HC: Consider eligible DSPs for appointment as IPS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state and other authorities concerned to consider eligible sports quota DSPs for appointment as IPS officers.

“There shall be an interim direction to the respondents to consider such of those petitioners, who fall within the zone of consideration, for the purpose of appointment to vacancies to the Haryana cadre of the IPS for the select list for 2020 to 2022 as the case may be,” Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur said.

Travesty of justice Petitioners had to take part in tourneys within and outside the country & spend time in training. Expecting them to complete probation within two years from the date of appointment will be a travesty of justice. HC Bench

The directions came on a plea filed by Mamta Kharab and other petitioners through senior advocate Gurminder Singh with advocates RPS Bara and Abhishek Arora. The Bench was told that the applicants were appointed DSP in Haryana under the sports quota between October 2007 and August 2010. Even after joining the services, they continued to play games, in which they excelled and represented the country and state.

Taking up the matter, the Bench observed that the question for adjudication was whether they could be expected to comply with the rules requiring them to complete probation within two years from appointment, while simultaneously undergoing training and participating in different tournaments.