Holding that the conventional understanding of a medical emergency cannot be applied mechanically to persons suffering from progressive degenerative disabilities, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Government to reimburse Rs 3.95 lakh incurred on treatment by a government employee. The employee, suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), had undergone specialised stem cell therapy at a non-empanelled hospital in Bengaluru.

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Justice Harpreet Singh Brar also ordered the creation of a supernumerary post for him and restoration of his salary and service benefits. The Bench ruled that for persons living with progressive degenerative chronic diseases such as ALS, "emergency" must receive an inclusive interpretation as rapid and irreversible loss of bodily functions could itself constitute an emergency warranting immediate medical intervention.

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Justice Brar’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner suffered from ALS, resulting in the loss of both upper and lower limbs function. His disability certificate showed 100 per cent permanent locomotor disability, while the medical certificate confirmed that he was suffering from a "degenerative disorder of nervous system eg Motor Neuron Disease", recognised by the state government as a chronic disease.

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Justice Brar observed that the petitioner's deteriorating condition compelled him to undergo specialised treatment at Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Center, Bengaluru, where he underwent stem cell therapy along with physical, nutritive and occupational therapy at a cost of Rs 3,95,000.

Justice Brar observed that the authorities referred the matter to Bhiwani Civil Surgeon only to ascertain "whether given treatment was of an emergency nature" after the petitioner sought reimbursement. The Civil Surgeon, in turn, expressed the opinion that the treatment had not been undertaken under emergency conditions, leading to rejection of the reimbursement claim through the impugned order dated February 24, 2025.

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Setting aside that decision, Justice Brar asserted: "When a medical reimbursement claim is raised with respect to treatment in a non-empanelled hospital, the test of essentiality and emergency comes into play, which dictates that if the medical procedure was undergone by the claimant in an emergency, on the advice of a doctor based on his medical record, in order to save his life, the reimbursement for the same must be made."

The court asserted the preservation of human life was not only instinctive, but also formed a part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and therefore, would always “retain the highest priority”. Holding the State responsible for ensuring timely healthcare, Justice Brar observed: "The State bears an obligation to ensure the availability of timely medical care to those in need. As such, it cannot expect the citizens to refrain from availing timely care, merely for the reason of non-empanelment of the hospital. Such conduct on the part of the State does not satisfy the criteria of fairness and reasonableness and therefore, amounts to a violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

Justice Brar held that the authorities had rejected the reimbursement claim solely because the treatment was not considered an emergency under the conventional understanding of the term. Rejecting that narrow approach, Justice Brar observed, "The conventional understanding of 'emergency’, which constitutes likelihood of imminent death or acute medical crises, is inherently able-bodied centric."

The court added that "for individuals living with disabilities caused by progressive degenerative chronic diseases such as ALS, the scope of 'emergency' ought to be wider, as their concerns also validly include rapid and irreversible loss of bodily functions resulting in an inability to perform everyday tasks."

The court also examined the petitioner's service-related grievances under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, observing that the legislation was "an extension of the constitutional promises of a life of dignity and equal opportunities in all spheres."

It noted that although the Act obligated the State to identify suitable posts and provide reasonable accommodation to persons with benchmark disabilities, the respondents had failed to explain how an employee suffering from 100 per cent locomotor disability affecting both upper and lower limbs could continue to discharge duties on his existing post of Assistant.

Justice Brar observed that "the creation of a supernumerary post serves a specific purpose of ensuring that the employee is not deprived of his livelihood for the lack of a suitable post to accommodate his disability”. The court added that "the accommodations made must bear a nexus with the purpose thereof in order to ensure that the assistance provided is meaningful and not superficial."

It further held that "the act and conduct of the respondents in depriving the petitioner of his salary and service benefits, while he is bearing unavoidable significant medical expenses, is antithetical to the legislative intention behind Act of 2016."

Allowing the petition in part, the High Court quashed the rejection order dated February 24, 2025, and directed the authorities to reimburse Rs 3,95,000 spent by the petitioner on treatment at the Bengaluru hospital between October 16 and October 23, 2024, within four weeks.

The court also directed the respondents to create a supernumerary post for the petitioner under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in view of the 100 per cent permanent disability caused by ALS/Motor Neuron Disease, clarifying that the petitioner's suitability would be the paramount consideration while creating the post.

Additionally, the High Court ordered that the Leave Without Pay availed by the petitioner after August 13, 2025, until the creation of the supernumerary post, be treated as medical leave. It directed that the petitioner be granted full salary, continuity of service and all consequential benefits for that period, with arrears to be released within six weeks of receipt of the certified copy of the order. However, the court clarified that no interest would be payable on the arrears.