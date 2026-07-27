DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC extends old pension cover to long-serving temporary staff

HC extends old pension cover to long-serving temporary staff

Says uninterrupted service before regularisation must be counted as qualifying criterion

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that employees who rendered long and uninterrupted service on part-time, temporary or contractual basis before regularisation are entitled to have such service counted as qualifying service for pension.

Advertisement

Once that service is reckoned, they cannot be denied the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) merely because their regularisation took place after the introduction of the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Advertisement

The court also extended OPS benefits to another category of employees whose recruitment process had commenced before the prescribed cut-off date but whose appointments were made later owing to administrative delays.

Advertisement

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar passed the ruling while disposing of a bunch of 95 writ petitions through a common judgment. The court classified the petitions into two categories. The first comprised employees appointed on part-time, temporary or contractual basis before January 1, 2006, but regularised thereafter. They were counting their pre-regularisation service for pension.

The second involved employees claiming OPS under the Haryana Government’s office memorandum dated May 8, 2023, on the ground that they had been appointed against posts advertised before the introduction of the New Pension Scheme.

Advertisement

Appearing for the petitioners in one of the matters, advocate Himanshu Malik contended that the petitioners’ pre-regularisation service could not be ignored while determining their pensionary entitlement, particularly in view of the settled legal position governing qualifying service and the state’s own policy framework.

Rejecting the state’s contention that the provisions of the Punjab Civil Services Rules excluded part-time service from qualifying service for pension, the court held that the issue already stood concluded by the Division Bench judgment in the case of “State of Haryana versus Jai Bhagwan”.

Justice Brar noted that the Supreme Court, while dismissing the state’s special leave petition, had kept the question of law open. But the Division Bench judgment continued to hold the field and remained binding on the High Court unless overruled or distinguished by a larger Bench.

Referring to the petitions before the Bench, Justice Brar observed one of the petitioners had rendered continuous service from February 15, 2002, on part-time basis and continued to serve without any interruption for more than a decade before being regularised on May 16, 2016.

“In these circumstances, this court is of the considered view that it would result in manifest injustice if the valuable service rendered by the petitioner prior to regularisation is excluded from consideration for the purpose of pensionary benefits merely because the initial engagement was on a part-time basis,” Justice Brar asserted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts