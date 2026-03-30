HC flags 'distressing trend' of accused gaming settlements for bail, warns against 'shopping for liberty'

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken judicial cognisance of escalating and disturbing tendency among accused persons to secure interim anticipatory bail on the pretext of settlement, only to later resile from their commitments.

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The Bench made it clear that such conduct undermined the justice system’s very foundation.

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Decrying the practice, Justice Sumeet Goel asserted: “The Court finds it imperative to discourage this growing propensity for litigation opportunism, where the sanctuary of a judicial undertaking is traded for temporal procedural gain. To permit an accused-petitioner to resile from a Court-sanctioned compromise with impunity would be to render this Court's orders toothless and the administration of justice illusory.”

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The assertion came as Justice Goel dismissed an anticipatory bail plea in a cheating case registered at a police station in Hisar before placing the issue in a wider legal context. The State’s stand in the matter was that the petitioner-accused defrauded the complainant of Rs 10.85 lakh on the false promise of arranging a work visa for his son.

The complainant’s counsel argued that the petitioner “played fraud not only with the respondent-complainant but also with this Court”. He secured interim protection on the assurance of settlement. The concession was granted solely on his expressed willingness to resolve the dispute, following which the matter was referred to the Mediation and Conciliation Centre. He neither honoured his commitment to make the agreed payment, nor showed any genuine effort to comply with the settlement within the stipulated time.

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It was contended that the undertaking given before the court was merely a device to obtain interim relief, lacking bona fide intent. Alleging misuse of the concession, counsel submitted that substantial amount was not paid and the petitioner defaulted on his own commitments even after mediation proceedings—reflecting mala fide intent from the very inception of the compromise.

After hearing the contentions, Justice Goel asserted: “This Court takes judicial notice of a burgeoning and distressing trend wherein accused-petitioner utilise the prospect of an amicable settlement as a strategic artifice to procure discretionary relief, only to subsequently repudiate their commitments once liberty is secured.”

The Bench made it clear that such conduct was not an isolated instance, but reflective of a pattern that threatens to erode judicial credibility and leave complainants vulnerable. “Such conduct leaves the complainant in a state of precarious vulnerability and reduces the machinery of justice to a state of suspended animation.”

Issuing a strong institutional warning, Justice Goel asserted: “This manoeuver of securing freedom through the pretense of restitution is a flagrant manipulation of the Court's leniency… It is a stratagem that must be met with stern condemnation and shall have no sanctuary within the equitable jurisdiction of this Court.”

The High Court cautioned that permitting litigants to walk away from court-sanctioned settlements would render judicial orders meaningless. “Such 'shopping for liberty' through hollow undertakings undermines the majesty of the law and brings the administration of justice into disrepute.”