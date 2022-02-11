Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to 'child in conflict' with law

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a child in conflict with law — in custody since November 2020 — after asserting that the Kaithal Sessions Judge’s observation on the absence of indication regarding the petitioner’s innocence ran contrary to the principle enshrined in the statute.

Referring to the general principles required to be followed in such matters, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj asserted it showed there was a presumption of innocence under the statute. “The observation recorded by the Sessions Judge, Kaithal, in his order that prima facie there is no indication of any innocence on the part of the petitioner, thus, runs contrary to the principle enshrined in the statute.” The matter was placed before Justice Bhardwaj after the child filed a petition against order dated December 21, 2020, passed by the Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Kaithal, declining his plea. Another order dated January 13 passed by the Kaithal Sessions Judge in appeal was also challenged.

Justice Bhardwaj asserted the FIR’s perusal showed it was alleged that a person brandishing a pistol took away a mobile. The prosecution did not dispute that the pistol was recovered from a co-accused. As such, the allegations, prima facie, suggested that the mobile handset in question was snatched by the co-accused. Besides this, the state counsel on the basis of investigation had not been able to reflect upon evidence to establish that a mobile handset allegedly recovered from the petitioner happened to be the one snatched from the complainant.

Justice Bhardwaj added the reasons cited for the rejection of the bail did not find support from the statute and the precedent judgments. The bail had been held to be a matter of rule and rejection had to be for reasons in conformity with the statute.

Justice Bhardwaj added: “Per contra, Assistant Public Prosecutor, rather, acknowledged that there is no material to show that the release of the child in conflict with law is likely to bring him into association with any known criminals or expose him to moral, physical and psychological danger.”