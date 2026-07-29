HC grants bail to former Bizongo non-executive director in investment fraud case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to Souvik Sengupta, former non-executive additional director of Smartpaddle Technology Private Limited (Bizongo), in a case alleging that investors were induced to invest by misrepresenting the company’s financial position.

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Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi passed the order while allowing Sengupta’s petition seeking regular bail in an FIR registered on May 8 at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula for cheating and other offences under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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According to the prosecution, the complainant invested Rs 16.90 lakh through a platform in Smartpaddle Technology Private Limited (Bizongo). Upon non-refund of the investment, it was alleged that the company and its officials had fraudulently induced investors by misrepresenting its financial position.

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Sengupta was represented by Karanjawala and Co Advocates, led by senior partner Sandeep Kapur, along with Irfan Muzamil and Rishabh Munjal. Senior advocate RS Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Cheema also represented the accused.

Appearing for Sengupta, senior counsel submitted that three co-accused had surrendered and were granted bail after providing all the necessary documents to the investigating agency. It was further argued that Sengupta was a non-executive director and had been in custody since June 3.

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The State, represented by Senior Deputy Advocate-General Diya Sodhi did not dispute the factual submissions that three accused, including the primary accused, had already been granted bail, the petitioner was a non-executive director, and that he had remained in custody since June 3.

After hearing the parties, Justice Bedi observed that the merits of the allegations would be examined during trial.

“The veracity of the prosecution case against the petitioner and his co-accused shall be adjudicated upon during the course of the trial,” the Bench observed.

Taking note of the petitioner’s continued custody, the Court further held, “Admittedly, the petitioner is in custody since June 3. In this situation, the further incarceration of the petitioner is not required.”

Accordingly, the Court allowed the petition and ordered, “Thus without commenting on the merits of the case, the present petition is allowed and the Sengupta is ordered to be released on bail subject to his furnishing bail bonds and surety bonds to the satisfaction of learned CJM/Duty Magistrate, concerned.”