HC grants bail to Haryana Civil Services officer Anil Naggar, 3 others

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Haryana Civil Services officer Anil Naggar and three others in a corruption case. Among other things, it was alleged that the owner of a software agency and his associates had been securing jobs for the applicants by fraudulent means and were earning “crores of rupees”.

An FIR in the matter was registered on November 17, 2021, at SVB police station in Panchkula under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The relevant Sections under the provisions of the Haryana Public Examination (Prohibition of Unfair Means) Act, 2021, were added later on.

The prosecution’s case was that the software company was “allotted the work of online application portal” by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Elaborating on the modus operandi, the complainant had alleged that the candidates were asked to attempt only 30-40 questions and to keep the remaining answers blank so that the same could be ticked as correct subsequently in the OMR sheets.

Appearing before Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill’s Bench for petitioner Naggar, counsel Vishal Garg Narwana and Nitin Sachdeva submitted that the petitioners were named in the FIR and had been falsely implicated in the case. It has further been submitted that the petitioners enjoyed a clean record.

Given the fact that the challan or the final investigation report had already been presented, their further detention would not serve any useful purpose. The other accused were represented by senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary and counsel Hargun Sandhu, Harish Mehla and Manjit Singh.

Without commenting on the merits of the case, Justice Gill noticed in his order that the petitioners had been behind bars for a substantial period and otherwise enjoyed a clean record. Besides this, the conclusion of trial was likely to consume time. The trial had not even commenced and charges were yet to be framed. As such, further detention was not justified.