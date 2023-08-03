HC holds HSVP liable to pay Rs 1L compensation to allottee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) liable to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to an allottee. It was also directed to issue the conveyance deed in his favour within four weeks of receiving the order’s certified copy “subject to fulfillment of all other essential conditions and without prejudice to its rights”.

“With a view to balance the equities, I am inclined to invoke the jurisdiction of this court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India for compensating the allottee for the undue hardship caused to her by unnecessary delays in the decision making and subjecting the allottee to unnecessary litigation,” Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj asserted.

The Bench also made it clear that the final order passed in the matter by the Right to Service Commission did not “examine and satisfy itself as to whether the procedural requirements prescribed under the Haryana Right to Service Act have been followed or not and has to be set aside along with observations recorded therein”.

The direction by Justice Bhardwaj came on two petitions filed by the HSVP and its chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi. He had moved the HC seeking directions to quash the suo motu notice dated May 23, 2022, and consequent final order dated June 23, 2022, whereby the chief commissioner, Right to Service Commission, allowed an e-mail complaint dated March 28, 2022, by “giving certain unnecessary and unwarranted adverse remarks” against him.

Among other things, Justice Bhardwaj asserted the undisputed position was that the allottee never approached the designated officer. As such, the procedure for invoking the mandate of the Act and for obtaining services there under could not be said to have been legally invoked by the allottee.