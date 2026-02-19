HC issues show-cause to Punjab, Haryana chief secretaries and DGPs over non-implementation of SC order

Coming down heavily on the continuing violation of a Supreme Court (SC) order to curb arbitrary arrests, particularly in matrimonial disputes, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the chief secretaries and directors-general of police (DGP) of both Punjab and Haryana.

They have been asked to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for non-compliance of binding arrest guidelines.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma termed it “very unfortunate” that compliance affidavits filed by the states were “rather an admission of disobedience” and made it clear that merely charge-sheeting erring police officials “would not condone the contempt”.

The order was passed in a contempt petition relating to non-compliance of the directions issued by the Supreme Court in “Arnesh Kumar versus the state of Bihar and others”.

The High Court noted that it was “very frequently observed” that contempt petitions were being filed before it against the states of Punjab and Haryana for disobedience of the Supreme Court’s judgment dated July 2, 2014.

The apex court, in its judgment, had asserted its endeavour was to ensure that police officers did not arrest accused unnecessarily and magistrates did not authorise detention casually and mechanically. It had asked the state governments to instruct police officers not to automatically arrest in cases under Section 498-A of the IPC on subjecting a married woman to cruelty and other offences punishable up to seven years.

The police officers were also directed to be provided with a checklist. They, in turn, were asked to forward the checklist “duly filed” and also “furnish the reasons and materials which necessitated the arrest” while producing an accused before the Magistrate for further detention.

The magistrate, while authorising detention of the accused, was asked to peruse the report furnished by the police officer and authorise detention only after recording satisfaction. Among other things, the judgment added that the decision not to arrest an accused was required to be forwarded to the magistrate within two weeks from the date of the institution of the case.

Justice Sharma observed that the Supreme Court’s judgment was forwarded to all chief secretaries, DGPs, and registrars-general of High Courts “for onward transmission and ensuring its compliance”. Yet, the court observed, contempt petitions continued to be filed for non-compliance.

Justice Sharma added that the petition before the court was against Haryana, but the “need of the hour” was to make Punjab a respondent in the matter, as many contempt pleas were filed against it for non-compliance of the SC directions.

Directing personal accountability at the highest administrative level, Justice Sharma directed the additional chief secretaries and DGPs of both states to file comprehensive affidavits detailing the measures taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions.

Taking exception to the format of affidavits being filed, Justice Sharma observed there was “one paragraph in a set proforma” in all the affidavits stating that erring officers had been charge-sheeted.

“The charge sheet issued to the police officials would not condone the contempt made by them. Rather, the contempt is made out against Chief Secretaries and the Directors-General of Police of both the State governments to whom the directions are issued to ensure compliance,” Justice Sharma added

The court further added this showed “both the States have not taken any steps to ensure compliance of directions issued by Hon’ble the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar’s case”. Accordingly, notice was issued to the chief secretaries and DGPs of Punjab and Haryana to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.