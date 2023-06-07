HC: Keep NH-44 open to traffic

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Describing National Highway-44 as India’s lifeline connecting the country’s length and breadth, the Punjab and Haryana today directed the state of Haryana and other official respondents to ensure it is kept open for free flow and movement of the traffic without any hindrance “so that the public at large is not put to any kind of inconvenience”.

The Bench of Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul and Justice Manisha Batra asserted: “This direction shall to be given effect to forthwith, without any further delay. However, at the same time, it is made clear that the administration shall exercise utmost restraint and would use force to disperse the mob collected at the spot, only as a last resort.”

Fixing the matter for June 13, the Bench directed the Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana to submit a report on steps taken in pursuance to the directions. The Bench also called for a status report in the matter.

The Bench was hearing an application filed against the state of Haryana and other respondents by Randeep Tanwar through counsel Padamkant Dwivedi. He was seeking issuance of directions to stop a “mob of people from gathering at National Highway-44 at the behest of respondent-Bhartiya Kisan Union and other respondents as the same would be contrary to the interim directions passed by the Court on the issue in September 2022”.

Among other things, Dwivedi contended the applicant-petitioner came to know the union had given a warning to the administration that it would block the national highway in case “purchase of surajmukhi (sunflower) crop was not initiated at earliest”.

In fact, a large mob had been gathering since afternoon at Shahabad. In support of his contentions, Dwivedi played video recording of news by channels, wherein it was audible and visible that some leaders of the respondent-union were asking the administration to divert traffic from NH-44 as they would soon start blocking it. The case will now come up on June 13 for further hearing.