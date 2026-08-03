HC Lok Adalat awards additional Rs 42 lakh to parents of Army officer who died in 2007 accident

Nearly two decades after 23-year-old Indian Army officer Captain Parmila died in a road accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Daily Lok Adalat has recorded a settlement allowing her parents an additional Rs 42 lakh over and above the Rs 5.77 lakh awarded earlier by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Advertisement

The settlement was recorded in an appeal filed by the officer’s parents, Vijay Kumar Toppo and Merry C Toppo, challenging the MACT award.

Advertisement

Referring to the circumstances of the case, the bench of president Justice (Retd.) JC Verma and member Justice Arvind Kumar observed: “Captain Parmila, aged about 23 years and serving in the Indian Army, met with an accident on May 24, 2007, resulting in her death.”

Advertisement

The order further recorded that MACT had awarded compensation of Rs 5,77,400 along with 9 per cent interest from the date of filing of the claim petition on August 2, 2007. “Aggrieved by the said award, this appeal has been filed,” the bench noted.

The appeal was subsequently referred to the Lok Adalat for an amicable resolution. “The present appeal has been entrusted to this forum for the purpose of settlement. After discussing the case, the matter has been settled,” the bench added.

Advertisement

Recording the terms of settlement, the bench stated: “As agreed, as per the statements of learned counsel for the insurance company and counsel for the appellants recorded today, a sum of Rs 42,00,000, over and above the amount awarded by the tribunal, is allowed to the appellants in full and final settlement of the claim in this appeal.”

The order further stated that the enhanced amount would be paid to the appellants in equal shares, as per the statement of their counsel.

While disposing of the appeal, the Lok Adalat directed the insurance company “to deposit a crossed cheque for Rs 42,00,000 in the name of the appellants in equal shares with the office of the high court Lok Adalat on or before September 14, 2026”. It added that in case of default, the amount would carry 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the order till the cheque is deposited with the Lok Adalat office.