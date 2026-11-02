HC makes superior officer’s report must in PMLA cases

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a Special Court cannot take cognisance of a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) complaint against a public servant for an alleged offence committed in the discharge of official duties without first giving him an opportunity to explain his position and obtaining a factual report from his departmental superior officer.

Justice Sumeet Goel held that both requirements under Section 223(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were mandatory conditions precedent. Non-compliance would render the cognisance order jurisdictionally invalid. The court also fixed a 30-day deadline for the superior officer to submit the report, extendable by a maximum of 15 days for sufficient and compelling reasons.

Advertisement

BNSS safeguards apply to PMLA complaints

Advertisement

Settling the question of applicability of Section 223(2) BNSS to prosecution complaints before PMLA Special Courts under Section 44(1)(b) of the PMLA, Justice Goel held that the procedure under Chapter XVI of the BNSS applied by virtue of Section 4(2) BNSS, read with Sections 46 and 65 of the PMLA.

The court observed that the provision prescribed two cumulative safeguards — an opportunity for the public servant to make assertions regarding the allegations and a factual report from his superior officer on the facts and circumstances of the case.

Advertisement

These safeguards were intended to protect public servants against retaliatory or unsubstantiated litigation, prevent false complaints and avoid paralysis of administrative machinery through prolonged, bad-faith proceedings.

Sanction cannot replace superior officer’s report

Rejecting the contention that prosecution sanction under Section 218 BNSS (earlier Section 197 CrPC) substantially fulfilled this requirement, the court held that the two safeguards served different purposes and operated independently.

While sanction was an executive decision permitting prosecution, the superior officer’s report was meant to provide an objective departmental account of the facts. The court, however, was not bound by the report’s findings, opinions or conclusions and retained the discretion to independently assess the material.

The court further held that the protection extended to all persons covered under the definition of “public servant” under Section 2(28) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, irrespective of their designation, rank or mode of removal from office, provided the alleged offence was committed in the discharge of official duties.

Delay may invite action

To prevent indefinite administrative delays, the court directed superior officers to submit their reports within 30 days of receiving the court’s order. An extension of up to 15 days could be granted only for sufficient and compelling reasons. Failure or neglect could invite appropriate action, including penal and coercive measures.

Cognisance order quashed

The case arose from a PMLA complaint alleging disproportionate assets against a public servant and another person. The Special Judge, Gurugram, had taken cognisance on April 23 and summoned both accused.

Finding that no superior officer’s report had been obtained, the High Court quashed the cognisance order and directed the Special Judge to pass a fresh order after complying with Section 223(2)(b) BNSS. The ruling does not terminate the prosecution or decide the allegations on merits.