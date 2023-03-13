HC: Non-payment of salary to guest faculty during vacation, break not sustainable

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that non-payment of remuneration to the “guest faculty” during the vacations/ break period is not sustainable. Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill of the High Court also directed the state of Haryana and its functionaries to pay salary and other allowances to the petitioners, working as guest faculty under the Technical Education Department during the vacation period, including the summer break.

Justice Gill also ruled that the petitioners would not be replaced with another set of contractual employees till the regular appointments were made. The ruling came on a bunch of four petitions filed by Sumit Choudhary and other petitioners for directing the State of Haryana and other respondents to continue with their services till regular appointments were made. The directions were also sought for the payment of full salary for the break/vacations period in terms of instructions/order dated September 11, 2019.

Justice Gill’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioners were working as “guest faculties” on contract basis with the State Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET) –– a state institute falling under the Haryana Department of Technical Education.

Referring to clauses in the order dated September 11, 2019, their counsel argued the remuneration was to be paid to the guest faculties/guest instructors throughout the academic year and they could be removed by the principal, if workload was not available or their work and conduct was found dissatisfactory after following the principles of natural justice. The decision, too, was required to be well reasoned.

After hearing the counsel for the parties and going through the documents, Justice Gill asserted the Director-General, Technical Education Department, too, had issued a clarification vide letter dated December 16, 2022, stating that the remuneration throughout the academic year of 12 months, including vacation period/break period, was to be given to the guest faculty.

Justice Gill added that the apex court had also deprecated the state government’s policy under which ‘ad hoc’ teachers were denied salary and allowances for the summer vacation by resorting to fictional breaks. It was directed that the ‘ad hoc’teachers would be paid salary and allowances for summer vacations as long as they held the office under its order. It was further held that those entitled would also be granted maternity or medical leave in accordance with the rules.

“In view of it, the non-payment of remuneration to the petitioners during the vacation/break period is not sustainable. The present petitions are accordingly allowed and the respondents are directed to make the payment of salary and other allowances to the petitioners, during the vacation period, including the summer vacations…,” Justice Gill asserted.