HC notice to Rohtak cops on contempt plea by ex-IIM don

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Rohtak police officers on a contempt petition filed by a former faculty member at IIM-Rohtak.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan has also directed the police officers concerned to file a compliance affidavit at least a week before the next date of hearing, i.e. August 9, 2023, failing which the respondent officer would have to be present in person before the court on the next date of hearing.

Nirmalya Bandyopadhyay, a former faculty member at IIM-Rohtak, had filed a contempt petition under Article 215 of the Constitution read with Sections 11 and 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The petitioner had sought the initiation of contempt proceedings against certain police officials for illegally arresting him without complying to Section 41A of the CrPC and for willful violation of trial court’s order to carry out a proper investigation in the case.

In 2020, an FIR was registered against Bandyopadhyay, a former assistant professor of IIM-Rohtak, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Surjeet Singh, a local resident who runs an outsourcing agency and has been associated with the institute. The complainant alleged that Bandopadhyay had taken Rs 5 lakh from him on assurance of getting his wife employed at IIM-Rohtak.

Bandyopadhyay, who belongs to West Bengal, was arrested in Kolkata and brought to Rohtak. When he was produced before a Rohtak court for seeking his police remand, the court reprimanded the police for having conducted a shoddy investigation into the case.