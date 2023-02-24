HC notice to Speaker on Abhay's plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice to the Speaker, Haryana state Assembly, on a plea filed by senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala against his two-day suspension from the House.

In his petition placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, Chautala contended that the Speaker did not follow the procedure of bringing motion regarding a member’s suspension and did not act in accordance with the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He also alleged that the action was mala fide, unconstitutional, unjust and unfair.

The case will now come up for March 23 for further hearing.