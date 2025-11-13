DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC notice to state on plea over giving powers to cow vigilantes

HC notice to state on plea over giving powers to cow vigilantes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice of motion to the State of Haryana on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Sections 16 and 17 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015. Among other things, the petitioner contended that it unlawfully delegated coercive sovereign powers to private individuals and vigilante groups.

Advertisement

The petition, filed by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) through advocate Arjun Sheoran, contended that the impugned provisions permitted “any person authorised by the government” to exercise powers of search, seize and prosecute, without laying down any qualifications, safeguards or accountability mechanisms.

Advertisement

Calling such open-ended delegation “arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 21,” the petitioner submitted that these provisions “enable private individuals and vigilante groups to exercise coercive state functions, threatening personal liberty and the rule of law.”

Advertisement

The plea was seeking a declaration that Sections 16 and 17 of the 2015 Act were, under the circumstances, unconstitutional, arbitrary, vague and unreasonable. Alternatively, issuance of direction was sought for reading down the phrase “any person authorised by the government” to confine its scope strictly to officers of the government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts