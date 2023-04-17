HC notice to state on plea to quash FIR

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to the Haryana Government on a plea to quash an FIR registered at Rohtak in a matter pertaining to the Jat agitation for grant of reservation.

Passing the order, Justice Deepak Gupta also directed the trial court at Rohtak to adjourn the case beyond the date fixed by the HC, which is May 29, 2023.

The petition was filed under Section 482 CrPC to quash FIR No.75 dated 18.02.2016 registered under Sections 148, 149, 153A, 323, 427, 452 and 506 of the IPC (Section 188 of the IPC added later on) at Police Station Civil Lines, Rohtak.

The petitioners also sought the quashing of order dated 29.09.2022 passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rohtak, vide which charges were framed against them. The counsel for the petitioners, Shivansh Malik, pleaded that cognisance could not be taken for the alleged offences under Sections 153A and 188 IPC without making compliance of Section 195 and 196 of the CrPC.