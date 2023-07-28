HC notice to Technical Education DG, 2 others

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 27

In a major embarrassment for the state of Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stated that Technical Education Director-General Rajiv Rattan, Additional Director DK Rawat and Deputy Director (Colleges) have tried to overreach its orders in a service matter before admonishing the respondent-authorities for “criminal bent of mind”.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also made clear the court’s intent to initiate criminal action against the respondents after asserting that their conduct demonstrated criminal bent of mind “as the documents, on the face of it, have been interpolated and forged”.

He asserted the respondents tried to overreach an undertaking given in the matter by Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, before directing the issuance of a show-cause notice to Rattan, Rawat and the Deputy Director. They have been directed to remain present before the court, along with record.

The petitioner had told the court that his pensionary benefits were not released. One of the claims was regarding the release of house rent allowance (HRA). The contempt petition was disposed of in terms of Additional Chief Secretary’s affidavit that the HRA stood approved and payment would be made within two weeks.

But the petitioner sought the contempt petition’s revival as the respondents failed to pay the arrears. His counsel Ravinder Malik Ravi submitted that the respondent concerned was not adhering to own undertaking. The petitioner was also entitled to grant of assured career progression (ACP). But benefit under Haryana ACP Rules or Career Advancement Rules were not granted. The petitioner also levelled allegation of malafide against Rawat “as a person, who was creating hurdle even when the petitioner was in service”.

In a separate application filed on the state’s behalf, the order was sought to be reviewed after stating that the department re-examined the case regarding HRA certificate. Justice Sangwan asserted that mischief played by the office of Director-General, Technical Education Department, was apparent on record. The contempt petition remained pending for long. Two successive affidavits were filed under Rattan’s signatures. But stand on conducting an inquiry regarding the house rent receipts was not taken. A perusal of the application filed under Rattan’s affidavit revealed that reliance was placed upon a receipt apparently interpolated and forged.

Justice Sangwan directed the court Registry to send the order’s copy to the Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, for compliance affidavit regarding action taken against erring officials.