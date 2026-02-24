DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC orders probe into wrongful issuance of EWS certificate, seeks report from Haryana chief secretary

HC orders probe into wrongful issuance of EWS certificate, seeks report from Haryana chief secretary

Haryana Chief Secretary was directed to “submit action taken report within two months from February 24”

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab and Haryana High Court. File Photo
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to examine the conduct of revenue officials, who issued an Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate despite land records reflecting agricultural holdings beyond the prescribed limit.

Advertisement

Justice Sandeep Moudgil also directed the state to take penal action against the erring officials, as well as “corrective measures” in the EWS certification mechanism.

Advertisement

Calling for a “serious and time-bound administrative probe,” the court directed the state to fix the responsibility of the officers concerned and ensure that corrective measures were put in place so that such lapses “do not recur in the future.

Advertisement

The order was directed to forward to the Haryana Chief Secretary to “submit the action taken report within two months from February 24.”

The direction came as Justice Moudgil dismissed a petition against the cancellation of an appointment as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Education & Sports at the Central University of Haryana.

Advertisement

The petitioner sought quashing of the December 11, 2024, order cancelling his appointment, contending that his EWS certificates dated September 16, 2021, and January 3, 2023, issued by the Tohana tehsildar, remained valid and un-cancelled.

The varsity was represented by advocates Puneet Gupta and Ravinder Singh.

Justice Moudgil examined January 31, 2019, office memorandum governing EWS reservation before observing: “It expressly provides that the ‘property held by a ‘family’ in different locations or different places/cities would be clubbed while applying the land or property holding test’ and that ‘family’ includes the applicant, his/her parents, minor siblings, spouse and minor children."

Justice Moudgil observed that the family, before the petitioner’s father’s death, owned 40 kanals 8 marlas of agricultural land — approximately five acres, which was the exclusion threshold under the EWS scheme.

The later mutation of 13 kanals 10 marlas in the petitioner’s name was held to be “merely a change in the mode of holding, not in the quantum of family property,” and could not retrospectively alter eligibility.

“Even if the certificate was formally issued by the Tehsildar, it was substantively contrary to the central EWS norms and could not lawfully confer eligibility for reservation,” Justice Moudgil ruled.

Reiterating the settled position on appointments secured through invalid reservation claims, the bench observed an appointment secured on the basis of a fraudulent caste certificate was “void ab initio” and conferred no enforceable right to continue in service.

Government resolutions or equitable considerations could not be invoked to protect the appointee. Turning to the role of the certifying authority, Justice Moudgil observed that the EWS scheme entrusted the responsibility of issuing income and asset certificates exclusively to designated revenue officers precisely because the state was the custodian of revenue records and was expected to verify land, property, and income before certifying EWS status.

“Where, despite having complete access to jamabandi, mutation and related land records, the competent authority issues an EWS certificate to a family whose recorded agricultural holding prima facie exceeds the prescribed 5-acre limit, this reflects a serious lapse, if not gross negligence, in the discharge of a statutory function. The courts in analogous contexts have not hesitated to deprecate such complacency on the part of revenue officials and to call upon the State to examine and fix responsibility for wrongful issuance of reservation certificates, so that systemic misuse is curbed and public confidence in the certification process is restored,” Justice Moudgil asserted.

With the Chief Secretary now required to place an action taken report before the court within two months, the ruling places direct administrative responsibility at the highest level for scrutinising and rectifying flaws in the EWS certification process.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts