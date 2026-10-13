DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC proposes Rs 20 lakh cost on Haryana authorities for red-tapism, decade-long delay in basic amenities

HC proposes Rs 20 lakh cost on Haryana authorities for red-tapism, decade-long delay in basic amenities

The bench also directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to furnish details of the high court orders passed during the preceding five years in which costs were imposed with liberty to recover them from erring officials, along with the status of recovery

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has proposed costs of Rs 10 lakh each on the offices of Director-General, Department of Town and Country Planning, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) after rapping it “for displaying complete red-tapism and inaction” in providing basic infrastructure facilities for more than a decade.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Ravinder Malik also directed that the state would ensure the costs were recovered from the erring officials as per law, “since the financial burden for inaction and laxity on the part of the officials cannot be passed onto the tax payers of the state”.

Advertisement

The bench also directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to furnish details of the high court orders passed during the preceding five years in which costs were imposed with liberty to recover them from erring officials, along with the status of recovery.

Advertisement

The bench also allowed applications for impleading Gurugram Metro Development Authority as a respondent. The court’s order came against the backdrop of an acquisition process initiated in 2008. Describing the matter as “just another case of complete apathy and inaction on the part of HSVP”. The bench noted that the process for acquiring land for the major sectoral road, initiated in 2008, had not been re-initiated and was “followed even now by a non-committal approach despite a lapse of 18 years thereafter”.

Referring to an affidavit dated July 14, the bench asserted it disclosed “nothing more than thumping words and no actions or commitment by the respondent-HSVP”. The bench added the respondent authorities were non-committal about the timelines “within which they assure to perform their obligations”.

Advertisement

The bench added it was deeply distressing to note that colossal amounts towards external development charges (EDC) had been paid to and retained by the state since the year 2008. Yet, the ultimate consumers and bonafide homebuyers had been deprived of basic infrastructure facilities for more than a decade.

“The authorities are required to awaken to the reality that such administrative lethargy is not victimless omission rather it directly and disproportionately penalises the common citizens. Any further delay in the acquisition of land and execution of these development works inevitably triggers a spiralling

effect on the overall project costs and leading to an enhanced EDC and an inflated financial burden to be recovered from the end-purchaser or consumer,” the bench added. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate Aashish Chopra along with counsel Rupa Pathania, Ajiteshwar Singh, Nitika Sharma, and Ashish Kundu.

The court stressed that the statutory mechanism under the 1975 Act was intended to facilitate planned urban development for public welfare and carried corresponding obligations for the state. It observed that “the lack of administrative intent is not to subject home buyers to endless waiting and escalating financial hardship on account of bureaucratic apathy.”

 “As has been aptly observed in administrative jurisprudence, ‘public authorities hold their statutory powers in trust for the citizens and unreasonable delay in discharging a reciprocal public duty constitutes a direct breach of this fiduciary trust’,” the court observed.

Before parting with the order, the bench directed: “Let, the MCG/HSVP/Town and Country Planning file an affidavit giving timelines within which the process for acquisition of the land and for construction of the sectoral roads as well as the basic amenities shall be undertaken by the respondent-authorities, within a period of four weeks.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts