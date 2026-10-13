HC proposes Rs 20 lakh cost on Haryana authorities for red-tapism, decade-long delay in basic amenities

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has proposed costs of Rs 10 lakh each on the offices of Director-General, Department of Town and Country Planning, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) after rapping it “for displaying complete red-tapism and inaction” in providing basic infrastructure facilities for more than a decade.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Ravinder Malik also directed that the state would ensure the costs were recovered from the erring officials as per law, “since the financial burden for inaction and laxity on the part of the officials cannot be passed onto the tax payers of the state”.

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The bench also directed the Haryana Chief Secretary to furnish details of the high court orders passed during the preceding five years in which costs were imposed with liberty to recover them from erring officials, along with the status of recovery.

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The bench also allowed applications for impleading Gurugram Metro Development Authority as a respondent. The court’s order came against the backdrop of an acquisition process initiated in 2008. Describing the matter as “just another case of complete apathy and inaction on the part of HSVP”. The bench noted that the process for acquiring land for the major sectoral road, initiated in 2008, had not been re-initiated and was “followed even now by a non-committal approach despite a lapse of 18 years thereafter”.

Referring to an affidavit dated July 14, the bench asserted it disclosed “nothing more than thumping words and no actions or commitment by the respondent-HSVP”. The bench added the respondent authorities were non-committal about the timelines “within which they assure to perform their obligations”.

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The bench added it was deeply distressing to note that colossal amounts towards external development charges (EDC) had been paid to and retained by the state since the year 2008. Yet, the ultimate consumers and bonafide homebuyers had been deprived of basic infrastructure facilities for more than a decade.

“The authorities are required to awaken to the reality that such administrative lethargy is not victimless omission rather it directly and disproportionately penalises the common citizens. Any further delay in the acquisition of land and execution of these development works inevitably triggers a spiralling

effect on the overall project costs and leading to an enhanced EDC and an inflated financial burden to be recovered from the end-purchaser or consumer,” the bench added. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate Aashish Chopra along with counsel Rupa Pathania, Ajiteshwar Singh, Nitika Sharma, and Ashish Kundu.

The court stressed that the statutory mechanism under the 1975 Act was intended to facilitate planned urban development for public welfare and carried corresponding obligations for the state. It observed that “the lack of administrative intent is not to subject home buyers to endless waiting and escalating financial hardship on account of bureaucratic apathy.”

“As has been aptly observed in administrative jurisprudence, ‘public authorities hold their statutory powers in trust for the citizens and unreasonable delay in discharging a reciprocal public duty constitutes a direct breach of this fiduciary trust’,” the court observed.

Before parting with the order, the bench directed: “Let, the MCG/HSVP/Town and Country Planning file an affidavit giving timelines within which the process for acquisition of the land and for construction of the sectoral roads as well as the basic amenities shall be undertaken by the respondent-authorities, within a period of four weeks.”