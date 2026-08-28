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Home / Haryana / HC puts Sirsa varsity recruitment on hold over 12 Assistant Prof posts

HC puts Sirsa varsity recruitment on hold over 12 Assistant Prof posts

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Sirsa, Updated At : 08:17 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday has put on hold further recruitment at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, amid a dispute over the re-advertisement of 12 Assistant Professor posts.

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The order came during the hearing of a petition filed by Dr Anish and others, challenging the Vice-Chancellor’s February 4 decision and the executive council’s approval of the decision on March 25. The petitioners have sought directions to declare the results of the Assistant Professor selection process and issue appointment letters to the selected

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candidates.

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The petitioners told the court that the university decided to re-advertise the 12 posts even though the selection process had already been completed. They pointed out that a similar issue was already pending before the court in another case, CWP No. 15614 of 2026, filed by

Dr Devender.

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In that case, the court had directed that the post applied for by the petitioner should not be included in any fresh advertisement or carried forward to another recruitment process and should remain vacant until the next hearing.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar issued notice to the respondents. Haryana Advocate-General’s office counsel accepted the notice and sought time to file replies. The court fixed October 13, 2026, for the next hearing and directed that replies, if any, be filed at least a week before

the hearing.

Meanwhile, further recruitment beyond the disputed 12 posts will remain in abeyance, the court ordered. The matter will be heard along with CWP No. 15614 of 2026.

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